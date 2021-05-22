After falling behind in the third inning, Oklahoma State rallied with eight unanswered runs to land a spot in Sunday’s NCAA regional final at its own stadium.
The Cowgirls bats came alive the second time through the order, and they punished the Mississippi State pitching for two innings en route to grabbing a sizable lead. The Cowgirls never relinquished the lead, winning 9-3.
They will play the regional final at 1 p.m. Sunday against an opponent to be determined. Mississippi State will play either Boston or Campbell at approximately 6 tonight, with the winner facing OSU on Sunday.
“Obviously, great win,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We put ourselves in the driver’s seat in the regional here. That’s the bottom line. I didn’t think we played particularly clean, but this was a day that our offense was just really good. I credit them.”
Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom half of the third inning, OSU received a shot of adrenaline from junior Kiley Naomi much in the same way it did Friday afternoon. Naomi, who led off the Cowgirls’ bats Friday with a solo home run, blasted a solo shot to left field to begin the bottom half of the third, tying the game at 2-2.
The Cowgirls ran with the momentum and followed with a single from junior Chyene Factor and a RBI double from senior Alysen Febrey to take their first lead of the contest. Two batters later, senior Sydney Pennington hit a RBI single before sophomore Karli Petty was walked and senior Reagan Wright blasted a two-run double to center field, pushing the lead to three runs.
Following a quick, 10-pitch inning for OSU senior Carrie Eberle and the Cowgirl defense, Naomi started another rally. She led off with a single, and advanced to second on a Factor sacrifice bunt.
Febrey continued her solid day at the plate – going 3 for 4 in the contest – with a RBI double down the right field line. Busby came up next and hit a single before Pennington ripped a two-run single, pushing the score to 9-3.
“Kiley is definitely a good leadoff,” Febrey said. “A lot of times she’s getting on base and Chy is able to move her. Just sticking to who we are as players and being selfless to score is what we focus on as a team, and we talk about that a lot.”
Mississippi State grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third inning, and had an opportunity to expand upon that lead. A dropped catch by OSU’s Chelsea Alexander began the third inning. Mississippi State followed with two singles to load the bases with no outs.
Paige Cook grounded out, but Fa Leilua scored on the play, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. However, on the next at-bat, Allison Florian, who ran for Carter Spexarth, was caught off third and forced into a pickle play.
Florian attempted to slide past Eberle, but she was tagged out for the second out of the inning. Following two more walked batters, Eberle struck out Madisyn Kennedy to end the Bulldogs’ threat.
“That was huge,” Gajewski said. “I told our team after the game that they had the momentum, even through two and a half (innings). It was 2-1, but it felt like 4 or 5 to 1 them. They had so many runners on base, but that’s what aces do – they shut that stuff down. Carrie gave her a chance to get the bats woke up.”
Eberle threw a complete game, allowing six hits and three runs, while striking out three batters. She also walked six Bulldogs in her outing, but improved to 22-3 on the season.
“I thought Carrie battled through,” Gajewski said. “I didn’t think she was as sharp as she’s capable of. She really had to labor and work, and we didn’t help her. We had a couple errors and a couple balls that fell in that I felt we should make and we need to improve upon to be the type of team that we want to be.”
OSU will await its next opponent. The Cowgirls just need to win Sunday’s outing to be crowned regional champs. A loss would force an if-necessary game immediately following the first contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.