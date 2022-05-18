Last week’s birdies and eagles are irrelevant.
The Oklahoma State women’s golf team finished third in the Stillwater regional last week, qualifying for the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. On Wednesday, the team flew to Grayhawk Golf Club as one of 24 teams in contention for a championship.
Two OSU golfers, senior Lianna Bailey and sophomore Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, enter the championships playing well. Bailey won the Big 12 individual title in late April and Hinson-Tolchard won the NCAA Individual regional title last week.
None of that matters now.
“We both have won a postseason event now and it gives me a lot of confidence and I’m sure it gives Lianna a lot of confidence going into another tournament knowing that we’ve won an event and we’re playing good golf,” Hinson-Tolchard said. “But at the same time, you are starting from scratch again, you can’t look back at what’s happened, you have to look forward as to what would happen.”
Hinson-Tolchard said she will try to take the confidence from her win and roll it over to the NCAA Championship. It’s not easy to keep confidence from turning into pressure.
“It’s always in the back of your mind that you have won an event and there’s always that little bit of expectation that you’ve got in the back of your head that you want to try and win again,” Hinson-Tolchard said.
The Cowgirls are bringing the remedy for pressure with them to Grayhawk. Although only six players will get a chance to play the course, OSU is flying its entire team out to Arizona, minus freshman Clemence Martin, who returned to her home of France to recover from injury.
Robertson said the Cowgirls’ starters will be the same five who played in the regional and sophomore Angelica Pfefferkorn is the alternate.
The players not in the lineup will stay with OSU junior Jenna Solheim’s family, which lives in the area. OSU coach Greg Robertson said it is rare for a team to bring all its players for a tournament that far away, but the extra support the additional players give is helpful.
When the Cowgirls finished runner-up at the 2021 National Championships at the same Grayhawk Golf Club, the entire team was present after the players made the trip on their own dime.
“I think pretty much everyone is going to be there again this year which is going to help as well because we know the feeling that we had last year and we want to try and replicate that feeling again this year,” Hinson-Tolchard said.
Three players in OSU’s 2021 National Championship lineup, Bailey, Hinson-Tolchard and Rina Tatematsu return for another crack at OSU’s first team national championship in women’s athletics. The experience they got from just being in the moment can prepare them for another deep run.
“It’s exciting because we had so much fun last year,” Bailey said. “Even though we didn’t end up winning it, it was so much fun to play in front of cameras and we had so many people out there, the golf course is amazing. I personally had so much fun, and it was a great week and I’m excited to go back.”
Golf course designer Tom Fazio is the architect behind Grayhawk and the Cowgirls’ home course, Karsten Creek. Although Karsten Creek is tree lined and Grayhawk an open desert course, there are some things familiar. Bailey said the bunkers are similar and Robertson said the greens run about the same speed.
“So, it’s not a great adjustment for us to go out there and play it, and we played a number of rounds on it last year too,” Bailey said.
The tournament will feature three rounds of stroke play before the 24-team field is cut to 15.
After a fourth round of stroke play, the individual NCAA champion will be crowned, and the top eight teams will be slotted into a match play bracket to determine the team national champion.
It will be an exhausting week in the desert heat, so in preparation for the NCAA championships Robertson gave the team two days off. The No. 6 Cowgirls are practicing in the morning and did one match-play event amongst themselves to get into that mindset.
A championship mindset.
“Right now, it’s all tied up so that regional doesn’t mean anything,” Robertson said. “Rankings don’t mean anything other than what your tee time is going to be.”
