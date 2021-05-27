Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, there won’t be any love lost or secrets revealed at Cowgirl Stadium.
No. 5 seed Oklahoma State is hosting No. 12 seed Texas this weekend in the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional. The battle between Big 12 Conference foes, who have played four times this season, for a berth in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City next week begins Friday.
“Obviously, we both know each other well,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I don’t think there are any little tricks we can pull out at this point in time that are going to fool anyone. It’s just here’s what we’ve got, here’s what you’ve got and may the best team win.
“… It doesn’t matter that you’re 4-0 and it doesn’t matter if you’re 0-4, it’s a new day and that’s the best thing about our sport, because there is always a new day.”
OSU senior Sydney Pennington agreed with her coach. She said both teams are quite familiar with each other, so there shouldn’t be any surprises for the coaches or players.
“Coach G said there is going to be no secrets in these games,” Pennington said. “We’ve done all we can to win four games, so I don’t think we need to be surprised by anything they do, and they probably won’t be surprised by anything we do, as well. It’s kind of crazy that we got Texas – just playing them four times. Nothing changes for us. I think if we can play like we did in our regional, then we’ll fine.
“… It is hard to beat a team six times. I don’t know if I’ve ever played a team six times in one season.”
OSU and Texas each won their respective regionals on their home turf, but it took Texas one more game to dispose of Oregon than it did for OSU to eliminate Mississippi State. Now, the two teams which finished second and third behind No. 1 Oklahoma in the Big 12 will square off for at least two more times, with the possibility of a third, winner-take-all contest Sunday.
The Cowgirls (45-9) won all four previous games against Texas this spring. Three of the games were decided by two runs or less. The Cowgirls swept Texas in their weekend series before edging them, 3-2, in the Big 12 Tournament.
That latest contest was a wild, extra-inning contest just two weeks ago. Texas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added a second run two innings later, but OSU tied it up in the bottom half of the third on a two-run home run by Kiley Naomi.
After five scoreless innings in which both teams had opportunities to break the tie, OSU won the game in a way no one predicted. With Karli Petty on first, Chelsea Alexander struck out, but the ball got away from Texas’ catcher.
The throw to first was wide, allowing Alexander to reach first on a dropped third strike. Petty rounded the bases and slid home safely to score the walk-off run.
The other three games were more conventional. OSU won the weekend series opener, 3-1. OSU scored twice in the first inning before Alysen Febrey hit a solo home run to give pitcher Carrie Eberle an insurance run in the circle.
A day later, the Cowgirls won 5-1 as they took advantage of three Texas errors. Kelly Maxwell pitched a complete game for OSU, allowing just two hits and one run, while striking out nine batters.
In the weekend finale, Eberle was back in the circle for another win. She gave up four runs, but her teammates picked her up by scoring six runs.
The Cowgirls scored four runs in the third, thanks to a three-run home run from Pennington, who broke the OSU career home run record last weekend.
“We found ways to win games, because that’s what you need to do,” Pennington said. “But I don’t think we were playing great at all toward the middle of the season. I think once the Big 12 Tournament hit, we flipped a switch and from there, we’ve been peaking.”
In the four games against Texas, Alexander and Petty have hit well in the bottom third of the Cowgirls’ lineup. Alexander is 7 of 12 at the plate, while Petty is 6 of 11.
UT’s Taylor Ellsworth is 6 of 9 at the plate in the past three games against OSU. She’s been the Longhorns’ best hitter in those contests.
“We’ve been really focused this week on their pitchers and how our hitters should take approaches in the box,” Pennington said. “Our hitting hasn’t been great in the past games, and I think you could kind of tell with the lower scores. If we can just take that hitting from our regional last weekend into Texas, we’ll be good.”
While the Cowgirls have been focused on their approaches at the plate against Texas’ pitchers – and they’ve seen all four this season – they also know avoiding defensive miscues could be or taking advantage of opponent’s errors could be the key to victory.
Texas committed a combined seven errors in the three weekend games, while OSU had just two. In the Big 12 tournament game, each squad was tallied with a pair of errors.
“This is going to come down to the defense,” Gajewski said. “You don’t have to play perfect, but who plays clean?”
The second game of the best-of-three super regional is set to start at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates from the super regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.