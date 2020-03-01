Kiley Naomi squared up with the ball, sending it careening to the the light pole as it clanged off the metal for a home run.
It was Naomi’s second leadoff home run of Oklahoma State’s home-opening tournament, and the second time she smacked the ball off the pole in left-center field.
The sophomore shortstop said she isn’t trying to aim there, but if the result is more home runs and 5-0 victories, like the Cowgirls had against Drake on Sunday, she will keep hitting it there.
“It is not what I am aiming for, but I will keep hitting it if I have to,” Naomi said. “I just see the ball really well right now, and try to get the momentum on our side the first at-bat, and see what I can do to get the momentum, however I can.”
The Cowgirls had three total home runs in a game where they initially had trouble bringing runners home, before coming on late against the Bulldogs. The victory gave the program a perfect 5-0 weekend in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.
“Really good weekend. Really good tournament, and maybe the best tournament we have had in the preseason with the quality of teams,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Obviously, we are pitching well and we continued that trend, playing really good defense and starting to sporadically hit and I think that is going to come.”
Following Naomi’s leadoff homer, the Cowgirls wouldn’t get another run until the third inning. In the meantime, Kelly Maxwell held down the fort in the circle as the redshirt freshman earned her second start of the weekend, following a Saturday win against Louisville.
Maxwell, a 5-foot-10 left-hander, threw seven strikeouts in 4 innings of work, and got out of a couple bases-loaded jams. Gajewski said the work Maxwell, Carrie Eberle and Logan Simunek got this weekend, including a couple extra-inning contests, is helping the pitching rotation immensely.
“They have answered,” Gajewski said. “We have a pretty good idea of who this staff is and what they are going to do, and very happy with the way they have performed up to this point.”
The Cowgirls (13-5 overall) doubled their lead when senior Alysen Febrey continued her hot start to the season by hitting a solo shot to center field.
The Georgia transfer would hit another in the sixth, a two-run shot to right field, to give her a team-leading seven home runs on the season.
“I wasn't trying to hit a home run. I was just trying to stick to my approach,” Febrey said. “If you try to hit a home run, you are probably not going to hit one, so sticking to my plan and not trying to overdo anything.”
Gajewski said the Peachtree City, Georgia, native had a little bit of trouble adjusting to a new program and moving back to first base in the field, but he said she has started to fit in.
“I think she is fitting in and knows her place. New scenery and new people,” Gajewski said. “She carries a lot of expectations. She has a lot of people who have been talking pretty highly about her.
"I think she is playing for now and not trying to be somebody she is not. She is just being her and who she is. She gets on base and hits balls hard. She is a tough out and has a lot of respect across the country as you saw from last night. She is just a pro.”
Febrey said she feels good at the plate and is in a groove now with the Cowgirls.
“I am definitely comfortable, I am just trying to stick to my approach at the plate and connect with the other infielders. I felt really relaxed today,” Febrey said.
In between Febrey’s home runs against the Bulldogs (7-12), sophomore outfielder Mady Lohman hit a double off the left field wall that took a piece of the Big 12 Conference logo with it as she drove in a run.
Gajewski said Lohman has really come on after getting healthy this offseason.
“She is a kid I felt like would play once she was healthy, and she is doing that,” Gajewski said. “Showing us that she can play and she makes some really good plays in our outfield. Happy with the way she is going and need her to keep it up.”
In the circle, Simunek relieved Maxwell in the fifth inning, as the Piedmont product earned her first save of the season. Gajewski said with the way the pitchers and batters are coming along, he feels at a good spot at this point in the season.
“The message in there is we are nowhere close to playing our best softball yet,” Gajewski said. “I don't want to be at that point, but I still want to win games.”
OSU will be at home this upcoming weekend as it hosts the Mizuno Classic, starting with Friday games against Missouri State and Murray State at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. Naomi said if the Cowgirls play like they did this weekend, they will continue to get better.
“We have been playing really well and not even peaked yet, which is a good thing early in the season. We are right in the middle and working our way up,” Naomi said. “(Undefeated at home) is really good going into our next few tournaments here, especially with the home crowd, they are helping us out a lot, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.