The Oklahoma State offensive deficiencies were finally illuminated in Oklahoma City.
The Texas Longhorns provided the flashlight, defeating the Cowgirls, 5-0, Monday night in the first semifinal game of their bracket. It was the first time OSU has been shut out this postseason and first time since a Bedlam matchup one month ago.
The Cowgirls mustered only three hits against Texas pitcher Estelle Czech. They were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-6 hitting with two outs.
In their first two Women’s College World Series games, the Cowgirls scored six combined runs. The minimal scoring has gone largely unnoticed, or ignored, because of the performance of pitcher Kelly Maxwell. Maxwell held OSU’s opponents to only two combined runs in the first two games of the WCWS.
Maxwell was given a break, Monday. OSU elected to start senior Morgan Day, who was last seen clinching a trip to OKC with a Super Regional win. Day had pitched fantastically against UT to that point in the season. She carried a 2-0 record against the Longhorns into the matchup and beat them in USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex to advance in the Big 12 Tournament.
Day allowed only five hits but ran into trouble in the second inning. Texas catcher Mary Iakopo doubled and first baseman J.J. Smith singled. Designated player Courtney Day lofted a home run ball well over the fence in left center.
In the sixth inning, the Cowgirls helped the Longhorn offense. Bella Dayton reached base on a throwing error from Sydney Pennington. The error scored a run and the Longhorns tacked on more insurance after Iakopo hit a sacrifice fly the next at bat.
OSU will turn around and play the Longhorns again, 30 minutes after the final out in the first game Monday.
