Two days after a disappointing home loss to Tulsa, the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team bounced back with a rivalry victory Tuesday night.
OSU traveled to Norman for the first round of Bedlam and left with a 66-53 win over Oklahoma. The Cowgirls fell to another in-state opponent in Tulsa, 69-62, on Sunday.
On Tuesday, OSU (4-2) never trailed after jumping out to a 6-0 lead after two freshmen scored the opening points. Taylen Collins scored a three-point play before Lexy Keys sank a 3-pointer.
OSU junior Ja’Mee Asberry hit a dagger in the final seconds of the third quarter, pushing the Cowgirls’ lead to 20 points. Asberry sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the Cowgirls took over the game by winning the third quarter, 21-10.
OU (1-4) rallied back in the fourth quarter, which brought shades of last year’s victory Stillwater where it rallied from 13 points down in the final 2:30 to beat the Cowgirls, 77-75.
OSU won the first half 29-20 behind 4 of 9 shooting from behind the arc. The Cowgirls shot 35.7 percent from the field to Oklahoma’s 34.8 percent, which included 2 of 8 from 3-point range and 2 of 6 from the foul line.
Asberry led OSU with 19 points. Natasha Mack and Collins added 16 and 12 points, respectively.
OSU will host West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
