Despite a first-quarter offensive collapse, the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team nearly erased West Virginia’s lead in the final minute of the game.
Neferatali Notoa dished the ball to Taylen Collins, who made a layup to bring the Cowgirls within two points of the Mountaineers.
OSU had narrowed the once-enormous gap between the teams, but it wasn't enough. WVU guard Madisen Smith held off the Cowgirls with a pair of free throws.
West Virginia powered past OSU, 61-57, on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena, extending the Cowgirls’ losing streak to four games. Because of early issues, the Cowgirls (6-10 overall, 1-6 Big 12 Conference) had to spend the second half fighting at the heels of the Mountaineers. They could never overcome the disadvantage, even with a career-high 22 points from sophomore guard Lexy Keys.
“The game was lost in the first half,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “I thought our effort was good in the second half. …For the most part, with our team this year, I’ve been very pleased with the effort they’ve given. Sometimes things haven’t gone right, but (I) wasn’t pleased in the first half with the effort that we gave.”
About two-and-a-half minutes into the game, the Cowgirls led 7-2, but their power quickly waned. With 6:12 left in the first quarter, Smith drained a 3-pointer to give the Mountaineers (9-7, 2-4) an advantage they never surrendered.
WVU went on a 23-3 run in the first quarter. As the Mountaineers’ offense gathered steam, OSU spent nearly seven minutes without making one basket.
The recurring problem struck again: missing open shots.
“You’re not gonna win a lot of games shooting 30%,” Littell said.
This time, that issue was exacerbated without junior guard Lauren Fields, who leads the Cowgirls with 16.4 points per game. Fields also missed OSU’s road loss to Baylor on Wednesday, and Littell cited COVID protocol as the reason.
The Cowgirls didn’t have Fields to save them from their scoring drought, but someone else accepted the responsibility. After OSU’s offense crumbled, Keys pieced it together again.
She scored the Cowgirls’ only points during the 23-3 run and later made their first 3-pointer, a buzzer-beater to cap the third quarter, after her team started 0 for 6 beyond the arc.
“It wasn’t a pretty shot, but I think that kind of lightened the mood a little bit,” Keys said.
Although Keys is known as a 3-point shooter, she also showed her abilities to drive to the basket, an element of her game that has emerged since her own return from COVID protocol.
Keys wasn’t the only energizer. To start the second half, OSU looked like a new team as five Cowgirls contributed to an 11-1 run that chopped the Mountaineers’ lead to 39-36. But every time the Cowgirls almost caught WVU, they faced a setback.
Kirsten Deans fueled WVU’s offense with 20 points, and Esmery Martinez racked up a game-high 18 rebounds to go with 13 points. Meanwhile, 21 turnovers hampered the Cowgirls’ comeback attempt as they faced the Mountaineers’ stifling defense. Littell expressed his concern about post players losing control of the ball – senior center Kassidy De Lapp’s stat line included five turnovers, and sophomore forward Collins had six.
OSU also went 0 for 3 at the free-throw line in the final three minutes. One of those, a De Lapp miss, happened after she made a layup to cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 56-55 with 1:37 left. Deans sank a 3-pointer to put WVU in control again, but Collins gave the Cowgirls one more chance with her layup off Notoa’s assist as 40 seconds remained.
As the Cowgirls strive to snap their losing streak, their schedule shows no mercy. Next, they face No. 14 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Lloyd Noble Center. There are plenty of factors from the West Virginia game that they won’t want to replicate, but Keys’ increased production is something that could give the Cowgirls multidimensional offense when Fields returns.
“(Keys) played with no fear and was very gutsy,” Littell said. “And that’s the highlight out of this performance.”
