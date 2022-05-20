Katelynn Carwile’s home run was jarring, and not just because of the distance.
After watching a game full of singles and steals, the fans in Cowgirl Stadium craned their necks and tilted their heads at a new angle, seeing Carwile’s majestic home run ricochet off the top left corner of the scoreboard in right field. The small ball fueled OSU’s 12-0 run-rule regional win against Fordham, and the home run was the exclamation.
“That ball was crushed. That was awesome,” OSU catcher Julia Cottrill said.
No. 6 OSU’s first six runs scored without a ball clearing the fence. Only one hit until that point went for extra bases, a double from right fielder Carwile. Carwile’s mighty offensive showcase perhaps set a new tone. Cottrill hit a grand slam midway off the scoreboard an inning later.
OSU scored three runs in the second and third innings and erupted for six in the fourth.
The small ball offense was exemplified by unique play in the third inning. Shortstop Kiley Naomi stole second base, drawing a throw from Fordham catcher Amanda Carey. OSU first baseman Hayley Busby took the opportunity to run home from third, sliding in to complete the steal of home. It was Busby’s first stolen base this season.
OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said he was scared because he didn’t call for stealing home.
“(Busby) said she felt like she read it early and got a great jump and was safe pretty easy, you know that’s good softball,” Gajewski said. “And I think that’s what kind of got us going here over the last couple of weeks is scoring some small ball ways and then popping some big home runs.”
Cowgirl ace Kelly Maxwell gave up just two hits in a dominating performance.
She struck out 10 and walked only one. Gajewski said those are the stats that it takes to win postseason games, and he doesn’t even know if Maxwell was as sharp as she usually is.
The Cowgirls move to the winners’ bracket and will play Nebraska at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re going to have our hands full here tomorrow with a quick turnaround and looking forward to what that brings,” Gajewski said.
