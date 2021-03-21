Natasha Mack made her presence known in her first-ever NCAA Tournament game Sunday afternoon in San Antonio, Texas.
She led Oklahoma State to its first tournament victory in three years with a stat line that was even impressive for the star senior who’s projected as a top-five pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
OSU beat Wake Forest, 84-61, in a game that was tied after the first quarter. The No. 8-seeded Cowgirls advance to play either top-seeded Stanford or No. 16 seed Utah Valley on Tuesday.
“This is the Big Dance. You either come with your dancing shoes or you go home,” Mack said. “So, this is amazing.”
Mack was dominant at both ends of the court all contest until she exited the game in the final minutes with the outcome all but decided. The Lufkin, Texas, native led all players with 27 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.
The marked Mack’s 18th double-double of the season.
“Mack just really came ready to play,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “She’s special, but when she comes that way, she’s an elite player.”
Junior Ja’Mee Asberry was the other Cowgirl to score in double figures. The Tulsa native scored 18 points on 6 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.
Asberry also grabbed six rebounds and dished three assists in her first NCAA Tournament game.
The Cowgirls also had good contributions from freshmen Neferatali Notoa and Lexy Keys. They each scored nine points.
Sophomore Lauren Fields and freshman Taylen Collins also scored six points apiece.
“All of our kids played well,” Littell said. “I thought our guard play was good. We really ran the basketball well. We attacked well.”
OSU took control of the game in the second quarter after the first ended tied at 15. OSU outscored Wake Forest by 13 in the second quarter before finally locking up the win in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls now await their next opponent and game time announcement. If they play Stanford, Littell said his team will be ready for the challenge.
“I’m not trying to be presumptuous, but Stanford has one of the premier programs in the country,” Littell said. “They’re high level every phase of the game. We’re going to enjoy this today. I told our kids in the locker room, ‘Let’s play loose, let’s play comfortable, enjoy the fact that you got here and let’s turn it into March Madness. Expect to win and expect high things of yourselves.’ That’s the way we’re going to approach it.”
