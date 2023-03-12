Sitting side-by-side in a crowded room on the upper level of Gallagher-Iba Arena, members of the Oklahoma State women’s basketball program waited to hear the Cowgirls’ named called for an NCAA Tournament birth.
Less than 14 minutes later – 13 minutes and 47 seconds – that’s exactly what they heard.
“At the beginning, I was like, ‘Why is my heart just beating?” Cowgirls fifth-year guard Naomie Alnatas said. “I mean, we made the tournament. I don’t know why, but my heart was just going crazy.
“When you see your name up there, it’s just a lot of joy and happiness.”
The Cowgirls were tabbed as the No. 8 seed in the Greenville 2 Region, giving them a Round of 64 matchup against ninth-seeded Miami on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.
OSU coach Jacie Hoyt, in her first year at the helm of the program, led the Cowgirls to a mark of 21-11, including a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 at 10-8. They’ll now match up with the Hurricanes, who enter March Madness at 19-12 overall and 11-7 in the ACC.
But it wasn’t about who the Cowgirls were going to play. It never was. Hoyt and Co. were just happy to see their names pop across the screen. That was never expected of a program that finished 9-20 overall and 3-15 in the Big 12 a season ago.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Hoyt said. “When you work so hard for something, and to see it all come to fruition, it’s just amazing. It’s excitement, joy, relief – it’s just everything kind of wrapped up into one.”
Hoyt and Alnatas were supposed to have already done this, but COVID-19 effectively stripped that away from them three years ago.
The two were together at the University of Kansas City before Hoyt took the job at OSU – and called Alnatas three days later to bring her along. Kansas City won the Western Athletic Conference’s regular-season title in the 2019-20 season.
The Roos were forging their path to the NCAA Tournament through the WAC Tournament, winning their first-round matchup against Chicago State by 34 points. Then, within the next 24 hours, the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.
Right next to each other as the Cowgirls watched the Selection Show on Sunday night, Hoyt and Alnatas turned and hugged each other upon learning they had finally accomplished a mission they started together.
“It was just about the unfinished business that we have talked about,” Alnatas said. “I never even got to experience being in a room to get my name called. That’s really cool that our name was just on the screen. It’s different; it’s interesting to see yourself on TV. I don’t know, it’s just a blessing.”
“We had worked so hard for that three years ago, and then not to get to have that moment, and then to have it here at Oklahoma State, it just made it that much sweeter,” Hoyt added. “It was incredibly special.”
Hoyt doesn’t want anybody to be mistaken, either. It isn’t special because the OSU just snapped some NCAA Tournament drought.
The Cowgirls, with a new-look roster and new face leading the program, weren’t supposed to be where they are. Here they are now, though, with a date against Miami, and the winner will likely get a crack at No. 1 seed Indiana in the Round of 32.
“The foundation that we’ve been able to lay this year is something that we’re really proud of, but I want our fans to know that this is just the beginning,” Hoyt said. “Building what I hope to build here is not easy, and it’s not for the faint of heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.