Several times, Oklahoma State showed glimpses of a basketball team that was poised to upset Baylor.
The Cowgirls jumped to a quick lead and forced early turnovers. After the Bears took over, OSU made a third-quarter comeback to bring the game within one point. The Cowgirls stayed within striking distance in the fourth, but Baylor always had answers.
Baylor defeated OSU, 65-58, on Wednesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena, handing the Cowgirls their second straight loss. The No. 5 Bears overcame 19 turnovers to win in Stillwater.
OSU (8-16 overall, 3-12 Big 12 Conference) was looking to bounce back from one of its worst offensive performances of the season, a game when the Cowgirls managed only six points in the first half of a road loss to Kansas State.
“I wasn’t pleased with what we did at K-State and challenged them this week about coming back and competing and playing for 40 minutes and grinding out every possession,” OSU coach Jim Littell said on the postgame radio show. “And I thought we did that.”
The differences were obvious. The Cowgirls quickly racked up seven points, already outdoing their first half against K-State by the time 6:47 remained in the first quarter against Baylor (22-5, 12-3). Although OSU secured a 7-0 lead, Baylor rallied with an 8-0 run to end the quarter up 12-11.
The Cowgirls kept pushing. With 3:11 left in the third quarter, sophomore guard Lexy Keys drained a 3-pointer to narrow the Bears’ lead to 44-41. Senior center Kassidy De Lapp, who played limited minutes because of flu, according to the TV broadcast, followed with a layup to bring OSU within one point of Baylor.
The Cowgirls never reclaimed their advantage. Senior forward NaLyssa Smith, a projected top pick in the WNBA Draft, poured in 19 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard Sarah Andrews added 17 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Bears end the third quarter with a 51-43 advantage. Former Cowgirl Ja’Mee Asberry had seven points and four rebounds in her return to Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Keys led OSU with 13 points, and junior guard Lauren Fields had 12. Fifth-year forward Abbie Winchester, who started in De Lapp’s place, contributed six points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Although the Cowgirls capitalized on some open looks, the misses added up. OSU went 23 for 75 from the field. Baylor shot 26 for 55 from field-goal range and also outrebounded OSU, 44-37.
“We missed about four 10-12-footers that I felt like we were wide open on,” Littell said. “The bottom line is, if you’re gonna beat a top-five team … you gotta make shots. I can’t question the effort of our kids. I thought we played hard.”
Next, the Cowgirls face West Virginia at noon Sunday on the road. After the loss to Baylor, Littell offered some takeaways about his team’s future.
“(Baylor has) probably got three kids that are gonna be drafted in the first, second or third round of the WNBA Draft,” Littell said on the radio. “Our kids went toe to toe with them, and I’m proud of that. We need some more pieces to the puzzle, we need to get that in the offseason, for sure, and realize that these kids are gonna grow up and get a year older on some things, and we need to add some people to them, as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.