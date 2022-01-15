Limiting Macie James from 3-point range wasn’t a focal point of the Iowa State women’s basketball team’s game plan against Oklahoma State.
All of the film from this season indicated James, a freshman forward for the Cowgirls, wouldn’t be a major factor beyond the arc. James acknowledged that she has struggled with her shot.
Then she elevated her game against Iowa State during her second start of the season.
Despite James’ sudden progress, the Cowgirls couldn’t overcome the only team that is undefeated in Big 12 Conference play. The Cyclones vanquished OSU, 74-60, on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena, retaining their perch atop the league. OSU quickly fell behind No. 9 Iowa State, but aside from the unbalanced score, the loss provided coach Jim Littell with reassurance about the Cowgirls’ abilities to improve.
That promise was evident in James’ turnaround. After starting her OSU career 1 for 15 beyond the arc, James was dropping 3’s through the hoop as if it were a routine occurrence. She went 4 for 6 from 3-point range to reach a career-high 14 points, surprising the Cyclones.
“Every assistant coach’s scouting nightmare,” said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. “‘Coach, they said she’s not a shooter’ – boom, boom, boom.”
Sophomore forward Taylen Collins also showed significant growth. Collins scored a career-high 21 points, surpassing her season average by more than 10, and tenaciously boxed out opponents to lead her team with eight rebounds.
James and Collins competed with a sense of responsibility as the Cyclones held usual leading scorer Lauren Fields to 10 points, her lowest total since putting up nine in the third game of the season. Junior guard Fields had the demanding task of guarding Lexi Donarski, who stormed to a 23-point game.
Donarski wasn’t the only Cyclone keeping track of Fields.
“You always want to have another helper, just a visual of, there’s another Iowa State jersey in my line of sight,” Fennelly said.
As the Cyclones collaborated to restrict Fields’ offensive impact, the Cowgirls (6-8 overall, 1-4 Big 12 Conference) were already dealing with limited depth. Senior center Kassidy De Lapp missed her second straight game, and sophomore guard Lexy Keys was also unavailable.
“We’ll wait and see how they progress and when they’re healthy and they’re ready to come back,” Littell said.
Although Littell said he couldn’t offer details about their situations or their return timetables, he did emphasize the importance of team members taking initiative when others are unable to play, and James took that message to heart.
“I knew I had to step up as the next player up and just get shots,” James said.
The Cyclones (16-1, 5-0) had to take a similar approach. OSU held Ashley Joens, who has led Iowa State with 20.8 points per game, to 12 points.
“We know that she’s an amazing player, so it was gonna be a big defensive assignment this game,” Collins said. “We knew she was gonna hit some tough shots, so going up straight and just making sure that our defensive presence was known on her was something that we worked on all throughout preparing for this game.”
Collins and Ruthie Udoumoh kept the defense strong against Joens, but Iowa State adjusted. With Donarski, Morgan Kane and Emily Ryan fueling the offense, the Cyclones coasted to a 24-8 lead in the first quarter.
The Cowgirls were creating opportunities, but they had trouble converting them into points. By the time they established their offensive flow, the Cyclones had built an insurmountable advantage.
“We’re getting incredible looks at the basket; you can’t draw it up any better,” Littell said. “It didn’t go in at first, but our kids kept playing and hung in there.”
Although the Cowgirls couldn’t make a comeback, they didn’t wither against a top-10 team, instead showing potential to build an offensive identity that revolves around multiple contributors. Next, they face Baylor at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road.
“So much of this game is mental and confidence,” Littell said. “And we hope we see that what we did is gonna help us get better.”
