Early this season, Kenny Gajewski called three of his senior players in for a meeting, knowing it could get ugly and there was major risk involved.
The Oklahoma State softball coach brought Carrie Eberle, Alysen Febrey and Sydney Pennington into his office in an attempt to figure out what was wrong with his team and those three players specifically.
It was a moment in time Gajewski won’t forget, because he said it helped turn the tide this year after his team returned following the shortened 2020 season. Gajewski said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt his team in more ways than he imagined, but that meeting was the turning point in what has become one of the most successful seasons in Cowgirl softball history leading up to this weekend’s NCAA Regional.
“Last year, I had a group of kids – Carrie, Sydney and Alysen – that were really close,” Gajewski said. “I mean, really, really close. They did everything together. We went our separate ways in the summertime and we came back and they weren’t so tight. I was like something is weird here and I need to get this figured out, because when girls get like this, it’s bad. Guys just duke it out and they’re laughing the next night. Girls get personal and it’s tough.
“… I just brought them all in. I brought those three in and I said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but I’m going to tell you what’s going to happen here today. We’re not starting practice until you three get it out. I’m going to be the mediator and I don’t care what happened and what it is, but get your little petty crap out and let’s work through this deal.’ I told them they were acting fake. Fake is not working here. Everybody sees it here. I kept telling them, ‘You’re the juice here, and when the juice is rotten, everybody is rotten. You’re giving everybody here an excuse to be average.”
Gajewski said the three players sat quietly until he took charge of the meeting. He gave Febrey the floor to talk, and told Eberle and Pennington they weren’t allowed to rebuttal, but they would get their chance to speak.
He went around the room and let each player voice their opinion and speak their mind about the situation. Afterward, Gajewski spoke back and let them know what needed to happen.
“The problem is you guys aren’t communicating,” Gajewski said. “We got away from each other. … Just get it right. You don’t have to be friends off our field, but you’ve got to be the best teammates on our field.”
The Cowgirls returned to practice. It wasn’t until days later that Gajewski received confirmation three of his star players worked through their problems.
It came in the form of a picture.
“I got a text message over that weekend,” Gajewski said. “It was super cool. It was those three kids, and it just said, ‘The girls are back.’”
Gajewski acknowledged Sunday when telling the story that it could have gone quite differently. He knew that, but he also knew if his team wanted to reach its potential and get back to playing as it did in 2020, he needed to have the closed door meeting.
“The hardest part of having that conversation was there was risk,” Gajewski said. “There’s risk when you bring your three kids who bring the juice or who everybody looks to. There is major risk. There is risk you could lose them. In my gut, I knew this was it. For two of them, this was it. I’m willing to take that risk, because they came here and I’ve earned their trust, and our staff has, too.”
Solving that issue opened the door for Gajewski to work through other problems with the team. He had solved the big one, so the rest were easier to fix for the betterment of his squad.
“From that moment, I was able to start chipping away at other little things,” Gajewski said. “It was all little things. Nothing bad, it was all stupid, and it’s because of COVID and we got away from being around each other. You think you’re going to come back and pick up where you left off.”
The Cowgirls were supposed to return to the Women’s College World Series last year. They went in 2019 and had what Gajewski called his most talented team.
OSU had won 12-straight games when the pandemic forced officials to shut down the season. It was something coaches and athletes in season won’t forget. It eventually gave them a new perspective, but was tough to handle at the time.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from COVID is take nothing for granted,” Gajewski said. “Last year was, I can’t even explain it, it was gut wrenching. It took me a long time – I was in a fog, I think our girls were in a fog. I was trying to keep everybody together. I didn’t mourn correctly. It was like a death in a way, and I don’t want to say that in a negative way because we have so many people who lost lives and this thing is real.
“I’m not sure I took it as serious as I should have early on. I started to very quickly, but I thought it would pass fast. I honestly did. … It just taught me to not take anything for granted, and take it day to day and enjoy the team.”
Most of the Cowgirls returned this year as they were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. But, the pieces of the puzzle didn’t fit together like they had the previous spring.
“We got the band back together and it’s just going to happen, and then they sucked, like they just sucked,” Gajewski said. “It was just horrible. Something wasn’t right, and I could feel it. I don’t know what was wrong. I’m usually good at figuring out the seed of the problem and I’m going to take care of it. I couldn’t find the seed. It was like trying to find a needle in a haystack.
“… I started being public about this was the most talented team we’ve ever had, but this is not the best team that we’ve had, and we will not perform unless they are the best team to go along with this talent.”
That’s when Gajewski had the meeting with Eberle, Febrey and Pennington. He also let his assistant coaches have bigger roles.
Jeff Cottrill took over more of the hitting, John Bargfeldt became more involved in pitching and Vanessa Shippy-Fletcher began working with the outfield and defense. That allowed Gajewski to take care of other things, which he admitted helped him.
OSU won its first 12 games of the season before a lopsided loss at then No. 9 Louisiana, which was avenge the next day. The Cowgirls won eight straight before losing three of five games in March.
The Big 12 Conference season began with a shocking, 7-4 loss at Kansas. OSU responded by winning 15-consecutive conference games, including a win over No. 1 Oklahoma.
OSU lost the last three to the Sooners, but still earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cowgirls will host this weekend’s regional and possibly a super regional next weekend.
First up is Campbell at 1 p.m. Friday at Cowgirl Stadium.
Although it’s been a bumpy ride since the 2019 WCWS trip to Oklahoma City, the Cowgirls are ready for Friday. They’ve been through a lot in the past 24 months, and that’s what Gajewski hopes they turn to and remember when they take the field.
“You forget how you got there,” Gajewski said, quoting Bargfeldt, who spoke to the team early in the 2019-20 season. “All you remember is the end, and you forgot the journey. You’re forgetting the journey, and we’re right back here in the journey and you guys are not even embracing the fact that we’re in the journey.
“That ’19 team, there was not a day off. Not one day off. Sam Show would not allow it. Rub you wrong or rub you right, she didn’t care. She was here to win and she had a plan. I wanted to help her execute that plan. I wanted that mentality, that’s why we brought her in with that edge. Then we got Carrie in here, and Alysen, and they had some edge.”
That edge is what Gajewski wants in his players, even if he has to sit them down and work through some issues to make his squad better. Now, those players have the chance to make history during the next three weeks.
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates from this weekend's regional and OSU softball.
