Oh the heels of a campaign that featured 20 wins, a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 and an NCAA Tournament win, the Oklahoma State women's basketball program isn't planning on rebuilding.
Instead, the Cowgirls are electing to reload.
For the second time in less than a year, Jacie Hoyt has dipped into the transfer portal and found a playmaking guard. A season ago, it was Naomie Alnatas, who spent three years with Hoyt during the coach’s five-year stint at Kansas City.
Now, Georgetown transfer Kennedy Fauntleroy shared Thursday via social media that she’s headed to Stillwater, and she’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.
"We are thrilled to add Kennedy to our Cowgirl family," Hoyt said in a release from OSU Athletics. "Last year she proved to be one of the best point guards in the country as a freshman and we can't wait to help her prove herself again.
"A scoring point guard is a coveted position for us and the style we play and Kennedy is all that and more."
The 5-foot-7 guard visited OSU on Monday, a source told News Press. Three days later, she's traded in her navy blue for bright orange.
Fauntleroy – the No. 12 transfer in ESPN’s portal rankings and third-best prospect still available – will join the Cowgirls’ backcourt after unanimously being named the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2022-23.
She averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals this past season to help lead the Hoyas to the second round of the Big East tournament before falling to UConn.
A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Fauntleroy scored in double figures in 17 of 30 games (29 starts). She dropped a career-high 28 points during a win over Xavier in early December, and she came close to that mark with a pair of 24-point outings (at Villanova, at Marquette) and 25 against DePaul.
As OSU’s fourth transfer this offseason, Fauntleroy will help fill a void left by the departures of Alnatas, who exhausted her eligibility, and Lexy Keys, who entered the portal and signed with Oklahoma.
But Hoyt and Co. don’t need Fauntleroy to be what anybody else previously was. They recruited her for the player that she is.
And should Fauntleroy be the same hooper she was as a freshman, the Cowgirls have their point guard for the foreseeable future.
