In 1996, none of the Oklahoma State women’s basketball players on this year’s squad were born yet.
Even so, the Cowgirls made history Wednesday afternoon that dates back a quarter of a century.
In OSU’s 59-46 victory against Kansas State in Gallagher-Iba Arena, the Cowgirls notched their 13th conference victory.
That is the most the team has had since the formation of the Big 12 Conference.
Junior guard Ja’Mee Asberry, who had 18 points in the victory, said she is proud to be a part of a team that will set the bar for the future.
“People are gonna remember us, because they’re going to try to break our team record,” Asberry said. “We made history. Now, the next (OSU) teams are going to try to beat us.”
Along with the conference victory record, OSU (16-6 overall, 12-4 Big 12) also finished off a season sweep of the Wildcats. It marked the fifth Big 12 opponent the Cowgirls have swept this season.
Senior forward Natasha Mack led OSU in scoring with 24 points, and she added 17 rebounds to tally a double-double.
Mack matched up with KSU’s Ayoka Lee most of the game. Lee had the two-inch size advantage and scored a game-high 27 points, but 6-foot-4 Mack kept her corralled just enough to preserve OSU’s lead throughout.
“(Lee) is a great player,” Mack said. “I give her all of my respect. She’s very tough to guard, especially with her bigger size. When she holds the ball up high, there’s not really much you can do, especially when she gets position.”
Even with the efforts of Lee, the rest of the Wildcats (6-13, 1-11) posed little threat to the Cowgirls. OSU took its first lead two and a half minutes into the first quarter and held onto it the rest of the way.
Although they were on the winning side of the scoreboard, the Cowgirls struggled at times. They turned the ball over 17 times, with the majority of those being unforced errors.
OSU coach Jim Littell said the winter weather recently might have played into his team’s sloppiness.
“When it gets slow and cloudy and rainy and snowy, what do we want to do? Sleep in,” Littell said. “That’s probably what we did a little bit tonight with a little sleepwalking there. We can’t do that.”
The Cowgirls still found a way to win, though, and added onto their recent hot streak. OSU has won seven of its last eight with two regular season games left to play. With a history-making squad on his hands, Littell said he hopes his team can keep the victories coming as it progresses into the later phases of the schedule.
“It’s just about handling their business one day at a time literally,” Littell said. “These kids have wanted to do that, plus they like each other. We haven’t had drama or any other issues. That’s what has made it special.”
OSU will host Iowa State at 1 p.m. Saturday in a critical game for standings within the conference. ISU bested OSU earlier this season, 90-80.
