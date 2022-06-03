OKLAHOMA CITY – The Cowgirls made themselves at home in the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on Thursday night.
Before OSU’s first game in the 2022 Women’s College World Series, a 4-2 win against Arizona, each player reached into a bag that had been tucked in the back of the bus all week. The bag contained dirt from Cowgirl Stadium, and as the players scattered it across the batter's box while their names were announced, Stillwater seemed that much closer.
The idea is part of OSU coach Kenny Gajewski’s push to be stronger mentally.
“(Gajewski) told us today it was dirt from our field and just we're at home, you know, and just kind of I think to ease any nerves that we could have because I can't make this series or this game any bigger than what it is,” OSU designated player Miranda Elish said.
The ceremonial gesture was not overemphasized or excessive. If you were in the upper deck or not looking for it, you missed it, but Gajewski did not doubt its importance.
“It's amazing what little things do to kind of rally these athletes,” Gajewski said. “You know, you think they're big and bad and strong, and little, tiny things like that I was hoping would kind of ease any tension that we may have."
There were reminders of Stillwater long after the dirt from Stillwater blended with and became OKC dirt. After the sixth inning, when OSU junior Karli Petty lifted a three-run home run to center that gave the Cowgirls a lead they wouldn’t surrender, the team popped out of the third base dugout. Jumping to upbeat music blasting over the speakers, the team led the orange-clad crowd in the O-S-U chant it always does at that point in the game.
When the crowd heard the sound of the ball leaving Petty’s bat, it instantly realized the Cowgirls had taken the lead back. The roar sounded like one at Cowgirl Stadium, or rather, a few capacity Cowgirl Stadium crowds stacked into a ballpark finally big enough to fit them all.
“The fans tonight absolutely showed out, and we have a huge crowd," Elish said. "And they were loud the entire game and they were awesome, and they're just going to keep bringing it, so it was awesome playing in front of them."
Stillwater, just over 60 miles from Oklahoma City, felt a lot closer Friday night.
“This is home,” Gajewski said. “So, let's just make it feel like home. And that's all that was about.”
