For the first time all night, an unmistakable feeling penetrated Cowgirl Stadium.
A feeling Oklahoma State was going to score.
The buzz lifting fans out of their seats materialized into a roar as the Cowgirl offense came to life in the fifth inning, the difference in OSU’s 2-0 win against Clemson in the NCAA Super Regionals.
It started with a leadoff double senior Taylor Tuck sent bounding to the right field wall. It was the first leadoff hitter OSU had gotten on base. Speedy outfielder Chelsea Alexander walked and stole second base, putting two runners in scoring position for outfielder Chyenne Factor.
The vague feeling of expectation transformed into eruptions of joy across Cowgirl Stadium as Factor bounced a ball up the middle – through an infield that had been pulled in for a potential play at the plate – scoring both runners.
“We finally got a leadoff hitter on, and things happen, you know, and just cool to watch,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said.
Two runs felt insurmountable with OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell throwing. Even as Clemson brought the tying run to the game in the seventh inning, the Cowgirls felt comfortable.
“I think everything was working,” Maxwell said. “Just being able to get their hitters off timing, having my off-speed working in tonight. and then my rise too, was spinning well.”
Maxwell struck out 13 Tigers and walked only one. She surrendered two hits over seven full innings.
“When you have somebody like Kelly that toes the rubber you feel good going into any game that she’s going to throw,” Gajewski said. “I just kind of keep running out of words to describe what she means to us.”
Clemson designated player Marissa Guimbarda said she tried to adjust Maxwell, changing her position in the batter’s box. She had one of the Tigers hits.
“I think you come to this postseason, these postseason games, the best pitchers keep you off balance and I feel like that is what she did tonight,” Guimbarda said.
Winning the first game of the best-of-three series strengthens OSU’s position of a return trip to the Women’s College World Series significantly. The Cowgirls play at 8 p.m. Thursday for a chance to clinch a trip to Oklahoma City.
