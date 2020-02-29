Chelsea Alexander stepped up to the plate with a signature victory for Oklahoma State on the line.
The junior from Latta High had been called on to pinch hit in the most crucial moment of the tied game against Oregon, with two runners on base and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Alexander had been struggling from the plate to start the season, but OSU coach Kenny Gajewski decided to give her another shot under the lights of Cowgirl Stadium.
Alexander didn’t disappoint.
She rocketed the pitch from Oregon’s Brooke Yanez to left-center field to score Sydney Pennington and give the No. 15 Cowgirls the 5-4 walk-off victory against the No. 10 Ducks in nine innings Saturday night.
“Just watching it, I can’t even put into words what that (hit) means,” Alexander said. “... I feel like I’ve been 2 for 50 this season. I haven’t even had 50 at-bats, but that’s what it has felt like.
“... It doesn’t even matter that it was a walk off. It was a hit, so I was helping my team.”
Carrie Eberle pitched the entire game for OSU, giving up just one earned run while striking out 11. The earned run was her first given up in her past eight outings.
Gajewski said the plan was to take Eberle out either way after the ninth inning, so Alexander’s clutch hit timed out right in more ways than one.
“I thought Carrie was really good,” Gajewski said. “She gave up runs here today, which was kind of weird for her. I was very, very happy with how she competed and kept us in the game.”
Oregon (16-2) struck first in the second inning, when Deijah Pangilinan bunted back to Eberle, who had a throwing error, allowing Allee Bunker to score from second base.
The Ducks took a 1-0 lead and held it until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Cowgirls’ bats woke up after a slow start. After Kiley Naomi reached base, Alysen Febrey launched a home run to left field with two outs to give OSU a 2-1 advantage. That was the last time of the game that Oregon pitched to Febrey, as the Ducks intentionally walked her in her final two at-bats.
It didn’t take long for Oregon to respond, though. In the top of the sixth, Pangilinan singled to bring home Bunker again to knot the game at two.
The Cowgirls (12-5) had chances in the sixth and seventh to reacquire the lead, but they left three runners on base in those innings to let the game go to extra innings.
The teams traded runs in the eighth inning, and Oregon added another in the ninth to take a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the inning.
From there, a Pennington RBI single to bring home Naomi leveled the game once more, and then Alexander did her thing.
The victory is OSU’s fourth against ranked teams, and its fifth-straight win overall.
Gajewski said that walk-off victories against Oregon and also earlier on Saturday against Louisville proved to his team that they’re never out of a game.
“It was good to do it against really good teams, and it was good to do it early so you know you’ve got it for the rest of the year,” Gajewski said.
For the center of the game’s shining moment, Alexander said wins like the one against Oregon are always exciting.
“That was a big top-10 win,” Alexander said. “Anytime you could do that, it’s a great thing for our team.”
