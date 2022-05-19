It’s been a busy week for the Oklahoma State Softball team.
After OSU (41-12) won its first Big 12 Tournament Championship on Saturday, the team drove to Stillwater to be honored at an OSU baseball game. From there, the Cowgirls went on a retreat to a cabin in Broken Bow, escaping the world of softball.
Activities like lounging on a houseboat, floating in Broken Bow Lake and games of hide-and-seek gave the team a much-deserved break. OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said the retreat accomplished what he had hoped.
“It was really good,” Gajewski said. “We had a blast. We just organically did what we wanted to, and it forces them to spend time (together).”
Gajewski said some of the girls were initially lukewarm to the idea of getting on a houseboat and hitting the lake, but Gajewski knew if they did, they wouldn’t want to leave. He was right.
“It was just a nice break from softball,” OSU pitcher Kelly Maxwell said. “We bonded I think on another level rather than softball, so we still got our work, and we still practiced and stuff like that but like we were able just to have fun and do things that we normally don't do.”
The respite is over. Postseason play begins Friday, and the No. 7 Cowgirls are playing Fordham, the Atlantic 10 champions. After the regional sites were announced, OSU’s also including Nebraska and North Texas, Gajewski said he gave his team a reminder – each team left is also a champion.
“We’re ready,” Gajewski said. “I mean, I’m ready, I think our team is in a good spot. Got a good week of practice, we’ve done a lot this week, probably more than most people would want to do but I think for us it’s been very beneficial.”
