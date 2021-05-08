Oklahoma State had the game-winning run at the plate three times, but could only muster one run when it needed three Saturday evening.
The Cowgirls nearly rallied in the seventh inning to beat rival Oklahoma, which would have clinched the series and the Big 12 Conference championship. However, they couldn’t knock off the nation’s top team for a second-straight night.
Instead, Oklahoma won game two of the weekend series, 6-4, at Cowgirl Stadium The series finale – beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday – will decide the Big 12 regular season champ.
“You have to get baserunners on, and we did that,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I thought we worked the count a bit better. I don’t question our kids’ fight. In the end, there is no moral victories here. The bottom line is we got beat, and we have to come back here tomorrow and play better. That’s what good teams do.”
Trailing 6-2 entering the bottom half of the seventh, OSU appeared to need a miracle to rally against the No. 1-ranked Sooners. OSU had managed only three hits through six innings.
Karli Petty changed that mindset quickly. She led off with a solo home run over the center field wall. Petty closed the gap to three runs and gave the home squad and fans a sense that a comeback was possible.
“Going into that that at-bat, I just wanted to do everything I could just to get on, so I could get something going for my team,” Petty said. “I ran into one and it felt amazing. I was so glad I could do everything I could to help my team out.”
Following Petty’s home run, Chelsea Alexander appeared to have been on the wrist by a pitch on a full count. She advanced to first before the umpires gathered and determined the ball hit the bat.
Alexander and first base coach Vanessa Shippy disputed the call, showing Alexander’s wrist to the umpires. After looking at the wrist, they reversed the call and left Alexander on first base, much to the dismay of OU coaches and fans.
“I thought it hit her on her hand,” Gajewski said. “It’s hard to tell. … The bottom line for umpires is get the call right. It may not always look right and feel right, but I’d be upset, too, if I was on the other side. The bottom line is getting the call right.”
Kiley Naomi and Chyenne Factor were walked after Alexander was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with no outs recorded. Alysen Febrey came to the plate as the winning run, and she hit a fly ball to deep center field, recording a sacrifice fly that scored Alexander and cut the lead to two runs.
Hayley Busby and Sidney Pennington came to the plate after Febrey, and they flied out and struck out to end the game, leaving runners on first and second.
Despite the loss, Gajewski was proud how his team is making the Bedlam series a competitive one that fans want to watch.
“There is a buzz around here, and it’s been brewing for years,” Gajewski said. “We’ve had spurts of this. We’re learning how to win and how to compete with the big boys. I think the learning curve is shrinking and we’re doing what we’ve got to do. They’re upholding their end and we’re upholding ours now, which is really cool. … Tomorrow is going to be epic, I can feel it. I can see it. These fans want this thing so bad. I told our girls to feed off their energy, take in it in and have a blast.”
The Sooners scored two runs in the third and fifth innings on three singles and a double. They added a run in the sixth with a solo home run before tacking on one more in the seventh on a RBI double.
They recorded 12 hits in the victory. The Sooners avenged Friday’s loss, much like they did after losing to Georgia last month. Except, the Bulldogs were run ruled in five innings.
“I knew this would be tight,” Gajewski said. “It’s gong to be tight tomorrow, as well. It’s going to come down to a couple of plays, we know that. The best team will win and that’s what it’s all about.”
