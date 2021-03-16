The Oklahoma State women’s basketball has ended its three-year NCAA Tournament drought.
OSU was announced Monday evening as part of the field of 64. It’s last trip to the tournament was 2018. That year, ninth-seeded OSU crushed Syracuse, 84-57, but lost to No. 1 seed Mississippi State, 71-56.
The Cowgirls (18-8) earned a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Wake Forest (12-12) at noon Sunday in San Antonio, Texas, as a part of the Alamo Region.
“I’m so proud of this group and the chemistry they’ve had,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “They like each other on the floor, off the floor and it’s been a fun group to coach with not only the way they play, but they respect the game. They want to be good players. They’re very, very coachable. From a coaching standpoint, it’s been a great group to coach.
“I’ve been in it a long, long time, and this group is attentive, they want to do well and they defer praise to the other teammates. Both of these young ladies (Natasha Mack and Ja’Mee Asberry) have had great years for us. And they’re always continuing to talk about their teammates, so it’s been a great group to coach. I can’t remember when I’ve had more fun.”
This year marks the Cowgirls’ sixth selection in 10 years under the direction of head coach Jim Littell, who was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. Littell’s squad was picked eighth in the conference, but finished tied for second with West Virginia.
The contest will be televised by ESPN2 with a spot in the second round against the winner between top-seeded Stanford and No. 16 seed Utah Valley on the line.
OSU’s last NCAA appearance resulted in a trip to the second round after an opening-round victory against Syracuse in Starkville, Miss.
The Cowgirls are 11-15 all time in NCAA action, including three Sweet 16 appearances with the most recent coming in 2014.
Four Cowgirls were honored with all-conference honors with All-American Natasha Mack leading the way. The senior was named the league’s defensive player of the year and a unanimous All-Big 12 pick.
OSU junior Ja’Mee Asberry picked up second-team all-league honors. Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys were named to the league’s all-freshman team.
