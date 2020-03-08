Kenny Gajewski doesn’t know if he has ever been a part of four run-rule wins in one weekend, but he is all for making history.
So are Alysen Febrey and Kelly Maxwell as Febrey hit another home run Sunday to stay on pace to break Oklahoma State’s single season homer record. Maxwell threw her second no-hitter – the first was a perfect game in her debut – as the Cowgirls beat Missouri State 11-0 in five innings at Cowgirl Stadium.
The victory capped another 5-0 weekend for the Cowgirls as they followed up an unbeaten OSU/Tulsa Invitational last week with a flawless Mizuno Classic mark this time around. OSU has won 11-straight overall.
“I think the most important thing is that they were dominant wins against some pretty good teams,” Gajewski said. “I don’t know what kind of stretch that we have had, but in my time here, we have always been really good at home and defended our home turf and played well. We feed off of our crowd. This place is awesome and we feel every seat that they provide us. Those guys in the outfield, wow. Unbelievable there. We are swinging the bats very, very well and are starting to execute plans like we have never done in my time here. These hitters are maturing right in front of us, which is really cool.”
After a less-than-stellar opening month on the road, the Cowgirls (18-5) have come alive at the plate throughout the order as the top three of Kiley Naomi, Sydney Pennington and Febrey are no longer having to shoulder all of the load.
Naomi and Febrey did each have home runs Sunday, with Febrey’s being her 11th, only nine away from tying Samantha Show’s record last season of 20. Naomi is in second with eight long balls on the year.
Gajewski was impressed with how the rest of the lineup did this weekend to help out those top three. In the 4-hole of the order, junior Michaela Richbourg went 3 for 4 with an RBI and could have went 4 for 4 if a call had been overturned in the bottom of the second as a hit ball went off her foot, but it was ruled a fair ball.
“The bottom of our order is starting to turn us over,” Gajewski said. “That is when this program really does well, when we get the bottom to turn us over and get us on base. I think this team is scary and this team is really good. It is their own team, not last year’s team. It is fun to see them start to settle in and play well.”
Richbourg, an outfielder from Broken Bow, said one through nine, the Cowgirl batting order is tough to pitch around. Last week, Oregon intentionally walked Febrey a few times and OSU still was able to get runs across.
“I think intentionally walking somebody makes you think that ‘Oh, you don’t have no respect,’” Richbourg said. “I think that is what makes it even more exciting to go up there and face the pitcher.”
In the circle, Maxwell earned her sixth victory and saw her ERA drop to 1.51 with the shutout no-hitter. She became the second OSU pitcher in program history to throw a perfect game and a no-hitter in the same season, behind Lauren Bay in 2002.
“It is awesome. I love it here with the atmosphere the fans bring and the team and it is really easy to play in front of them and pitch,” Maxwell said.
Gajewski said the Friendswood, Texas, native who threw eight strikeouts to only two walks Sunday has really impressed him. Maxwell has shown how much she developed in her redshirt season last year.
“What (pitching coach) John (Bargfeldt) and her have done and teamed up with has been really cool,” Gajewski said. “I thought she could be good here but until you see it going into these games, you just don’t know. I saw it in the fall and she has got No. 1 type stuff. I am really happy for her. Our society this day and age, somebody like her, 90 percent of kids leave here because they are unhappy, it is not fair. Most kids this day and age don’t just put their heads down and work. She went home and worked with her old pitching coach and stayed in the glove and came back here and had it mastered. It is really cool.
“That is the coolest thing about this. People will usually give up, but people like her are old school. She deserves everything she is getting at this point.”
The No. 14 Cowgirls will host Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday before bringing five teams to Stillwater this weekend for the Cowgirl Invitational.
