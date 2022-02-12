Lauren Fields stood at the center of the OSU logo on Eddie Sutton Court after the final buzzer sounded.
She held up her arms in jubilation and then embraced her teammates when they joined her at midcourt. As the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team’s consistent leading scorer, Fields has helped the Cowgirls navigate adversity throughout this season.
Now, Fields and her teammates are finally seeing a reward for their persistence.
OSU rolled past Texas Tech, 62-58, on Saturday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena, sealing a regular-season sweep of the Red Raiders. After enduring an eight-game losing streak, the Cowgirls (8-14 overall, 3-10 Big 12 Conference) claimed their second straight victory, showing that their win against TCU on Wednesday wasn’t just a lucky break.
“We’ve just stayed in it as a group, stayed connected,” Fields said. “Things weren’t going our way, but we knew we had to stay together. And that’s what happened when we got this good outcome.”
As usual, junior guard Fields fed the Cowgirls’ offense, scoring 20 points on 7-for-15 field-goal shooting. She didn’t have to carry the game alone. In an opening statement at the postgame press conference, coach Jim Littell highlighted several individuals.
#OKState coach Jim Littell’s opening statement: pic.twitter.com/9VUomk7Cm2— Hallie Hart (@halliehart) February 13, 2022
Sophomore forward Taylen Collins stole the ball from former OSU guard Vivian Gray with 37 seconds left, a critical moment in the victory. Senior center Kassidy De Lapp blocked three shots. Junior point guard Micah Dennis combined offensive production with her signature defensive skills, recording a career-high 15 points along with three steals, three rebounds and two assists. And sophomore guard Lexy Keys, who had 16 points, made the final shot, sinking a free throw to secure the win with four seconds left.
“Just to see them smile and start getting some success, they’ve earned that,” Littell said. “We’ve just told them to stay true to the process and continue to try to get better each day, and I think that’s what they’ve done.”
The Cowgirls relied on cohesive efforts, but the Red Raiders (9-14, 2-10) stayed close to them for four quarters. With 1:08 remaining, Gray stepped up to the line and made two foul shots, cutting OSU’s lead to 56-55.
Fields wasn’t discouraged. She dribbled near the right wing, maneuvered behind the 3-point line and splashed the ball through the hoop, sending it over the hands of defender Ella Tofaeono.
Dennis hit a pair of free throws to extend the Cowgirls’ advantage to 61-55, but Chantae Embry, a freshman from Norman, replied with a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game. After a 30-second timeout for the Cowgirls, Keys drew a foul and split her shots at the stripe, but one was enough to seal the win.
Although the Cowgirls had been inconsistent from the free-throw line this season, they mostly resolved that issue Saturday. They made their first 18 foul shots and finished the game 21 for 27 at the line.
“We’ve always been in our head about free throws,” Fields said. “So I’m glad we just went into the game, played free and hit those.”
With more ways to score, the Cowgirls also stuck to their tenacious defensive identity. Although Gray matched Fields’ total of 20 points, she needed several more attempts to reach that total, as Littell pointed out. Gray shot 8 for 24 from the field and added two free throws.
As the game remained close, OSU relied on a boost from the fans to keep going. With a crowd that included recruits and several of Littell’s family members, Gallagher-Iba Arena was full of energy, and Littell noticed.
“It was just a fun night,” Littell said. “The biggest factor is what our crowd did tonight. They were fantastic. … I know people were going around town and handing out tickets, and these kids fed on it. I really believe we ran out of gas at spots in the fourth quarter, and our fans willed us to keep going.”
The Cowgirls are making progress near the end of the season, but Littell recognizes that they will encounter the upper echelon of the Big 12 Conference in their upcoming matchups. OSU faces Kansas State – featuring record-setting center Ayoka Lee – at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 and takes on Baylor three days later.
“It’s hard to win in this league,” Littell said. “And you’re thankful when your kids play hard and find a way to win and make plays at the end.”
