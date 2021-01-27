Oklahoma State snapped a losing streak that had lasted a dozen games when it defeated Texas in a women’s basketball game Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The win came two days after OSU won its second-consecutive game at Kansas State for the first time in two decades.
Wednesday’s victory was a dominant one by the Cowgirls as they led for the majority of the contest. They won their second-straight game after a recent three-game losing skid with the 68-51 victory over the Longhorns.
“Really proud of the way our team played,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “I thought we played loose and relaxed with a great deal of confidence. We were aggressive on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. We did an exceptional job of rebounding the basketball. Our kids were scrappy tonight and had some really nice plays in transition.”
The win marked the first over Texas since Feb. 11, 2015. Texas had won the past 12 outings between the two teams.
“They want to do things that other teams haven’t done,” Littell said of his players. “There is a pride level and a chemistry level that they like each other and they play for each other. They enjoy each other’s celebrations and successes.”
The Cowgirls (11-5 overall, 7-3 Big 12 Conference) defeated a Texas team that was fresh off a road win at Iowa State, which was the squad responsible for starting the Cowgirls’ three-game losing streak.
Not only did OSU knock off a Texas team which was one spot higher in the Big 12 standings, it did so by holding the Longhorns to a season low in points. Their previous low was 58 in a road loss at West Virginia on Jan. 9.
The Cowglrls held Texas to 29 percent (19 of 66) shooting from the field including 26 percent (5 of 19) shooting from 3-point range. Their zone defense kept Texas from getting into a rhythm offensively for much of the night.
“I thought we hustled more out of it,” Littell said. “We were assignment conscious. … I thought tonight was the best we’ve been about being assignment conscious and everybody doing their job. It takes five people – I know that’s cliché – being connected in that defense. Sometimes that’s more difficult to play than the man, but it helped us keeping them from scoring off the dribble and getting in the middle of the lane, and that’s what their guards do really well.”
They held Texas’ leading scorer Charli Collier to just 10 points on 5 of 20 shooting. Collier came in averaging 21.6 points per game.
OSU led for much of the contest – 38 of the 40 minutes – after taking an early lead. Texas trimmed a double-digit lead to just three points at halftime thank to a trio of 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the half.
It was the closest the Longhorns would get to OSU as it built its lead back up early in the third quarter.
“We knew we better deliver the first blow in the second half or they were going to be very good,” Littell said. “We got off to a good start.”
OSU was led in scoring by senior Natasha Mack with 21 points. She also grabbed 15 rebounds to earn her 10th double-doubles, in addition to blocking six shots.
“If I struggle offensive wise, defense is where I can pick it up at,” Mack said. “It’s where I can really be me.”
Junior Ja’Mee Asberry also scored 18 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field. Sophomore Lauren Fields added 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
“She had struggled in the previous game – hadn’t scored and was 0 for 7,” Littell said of Fields. “Instead of hanging her head, she came back and got in the gym and stayed after every night. She worked on her shot and there was no accident she was making shots tonight. She put in the time and she deserved that.”
The Cowgirls’ next two games will be against Kansas (6-5, 2-3) with the first being a road game in Lawrence, Kansas, at 4 p.m. Saturday. They will host KU at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
