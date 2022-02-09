Macie James catalyzed the fourth-quarter run that ensured the end of the losing streak.
James, a freshman guard on the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team, started with a 3-pointer from the left corner. On the next possession, she stood in the same spot and mirrored her previous shot. Then not a minute later, James added some variety with a pullup jumper, and TCU still had no answers.
Through most of Big 12 Conference play, the Cowgirls had found themselves on the opposite side of this situation, watching their game unravel as an opponent coasted on a run. Wednesday night was different.
OSU throttled TCU, 76-47, in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
After dropping eight straight conference games, the Cowgirls (7-14 overall, 2-10 Big 12) could finally relish a victory.
“I’m just really happy for our kids,” coach Jim Littell said. “It’s been a while, and they’ve struggled and stayed connected, and (it was) just a fun game today. I thought we played well for the most part, for 40 minutes, and we didn’t have that stretch where somebody went on an 18-0 run on us.”
Instead, the Cowgirls dismantled TCU’s defense with runs. OSU scored 15 straight points to open the fourth quarter, and James contributed the first eight. After she extended the Cowgirls’ lead to 55-35 with 8:24 left, her teammates pitched in to increase the spark.
Junior point guard Micah Dennis drove to the basket for a layup. Sophomore forward Taylen Collins intercepted a TCU pass and drew a foul on the other end of the court, adding two free throws. The Cowgirls were putting together the cohesive offense that had evaded them for much of the season.
Junior guard Lauren Fields described how the Cowgirls have spent practice working toward this turnaround.
“I would say we all know that we haven’t been shooting the ball to the capability that we can do,” Fields said. “And so we just knew we needed to stay in the gym and get those shots up just to get our confidence up.”
OSU continued to rely on steady leadership from Fields, who racked up 25 points, only one fewer than the season high she set during the road matchup against TCU on Jan. 12. That time, the Cowgirls dropped a 64-63 heartbreaker as TCU guard Lauren Heard compiled 20 points.
On Wednesday, OSU limited Heard’s impact. She managed only two points on 1 for 9 shooting from the field, and Littell credited Dennis for guarding her well.
Dennis wasn’t the only Cowgirl who stifled the Horned Frogs with constant defensive pressure. TCU (6-14, 2-9) turned the ball over 18 times, while OSU had 12 turnovers. Coach Raegan Pebley cited the lack of ball security as a major reason for the Horned Frogs’ loss.
Although TCU’s momentum had evaporated by the second half, the Cowgirls and Horned Frogs swapped leads throughout the first. OSU entered halftime with a 29-24 advantage, and in the third quarter, the offensive pains set in for TCU. After Okako Adika made a layup with 7:03 left, the Horned Frogs didn’t make another field goal for the rest of the third quarter. In the fourth, TCU did not score until Tavy Diggs added two free throws with 6:48 left.
The Cowgirls were controlling the game with production from multiple scorers. Collins had 14 points, and Keys and James each contributed eight. Although the victory can provide them with a confidence boost, Littell isn’t overlooking the next challenge. OSU faces Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater.
“It’s about being consistent for our kids and our team now,” Littell said. “...(Texas Tech is) bringing a good club in here, and it’s a game our kids need to be excited to play.”
