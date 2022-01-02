Leading up to their Big 12 Conference opener, Oklahoma State and Texas faced sudden challenges.
The Cowgirl basketball team’s late-December games against North Texas and Tulsa were canceled because of COVID-19 protocol. The Longhorns’ matchup against Alcorn State was called off for the same reason. With their nonconference schedules cut short, OSU and Texas had to jump into Big 12 play after unexpected pauses.
Neither team had an easy road, but the Longhorns left Gallagher-Iba Arena with a victory despite their diminished roster. Texas blazed past OSU, 62-51, on Sunday afternoon in Stillwater. The No. 12 Longhorns, who had four scorers in double digits, gave the Cowgirls an eye-opening introduction to the conference gauntlet.
Junior guard Lauren Fields led the Cowgirls with 17 points, but the Longhorns broke away in the second half after OSU had stuck with them throughout the first.
“We just went out and knew that we were going to play hard,” Fields said. “And I think we just had a little bit of fatigue that got to us.”
OSU hadn’t played since Dec. 17, when a 61-46 defeat of UT Arlington marked coach Jim Littell’s 200th win.
During the 15-day break, the Cowgirls (5-5 overall, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) did what they could to keep their midseason routine intact.
“I would say just focusing on practice,” Fields said. “Making sure we were getting our conditioning in practice, staying in shape, just getting ready for this game, practicing against each other, basically.”
The Longhorns (10-1, 1-0) maintained energy against the Cowgirls after a trying week. Texas coach Vic Schafer said four days before the game, his team had only five scholarship players available for practice.
That number had increased to eight by the time Texas faced OSU, and two scholarship players – Rori Harmon and Shay Holle – had been cleared to play the morning of the game, Schafer added. Freshman guard Harmon showed no signs of exhaustion, competing through 32 minutes to contribute 11 points, five rebounds and a team-high four steals.
“It seems like forever that we (have) been able to be together,” Schafer said. “Y’all, this is just hard. It’s just very difficult, and I couldn’t have blamed my kids today if they had done anything different because it’s just hard to do what they’re doing, and for them to go out and play like they did today … it’s pretty good effort.”
The Longhorns had to switch their strategy after falling behind early. The Cowgirls led throughout the first quarter, pulling ahead of Texas by as many as nine points. Harmon converted a steal into a long-distance 3-pointer at the buzzer, but OSU was still clinging to a 16-15 lead.
Then the Cowgirls’ advantage evaporated in the second quarter, and the momentum shifted significantly after halftime. The Longhorns abandoned their signature press defense, a decision Schafer said he made partly because of his team’s limited conditioning and depth. The change worked to disrupt the Cowgirls’ offensive flow.
“I thought we had some advantages when they pressed us,” Littell said. “We beat the press, and it gave us some good looks at the basket. It kind of put us into transition, and (Schafer) usually stays in the press for the full game. I think the positive things that we did in the first half led them to get out of it, and we didn’t score the basketball well enough in the halfcourt.”
In the second half, the Cowgirls were restricted to 7 for 24 field-goal shooting and made only one of their seven 3-point attempts. Junior guard Micah Dennis and Fields upheld OSU’s defense-focused identity with four steals each, but the Longhorns’ two senior stars found ways to keep their offense active. Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren each had 14 points. The Longhorns also held an advantage with bench points. Although the Cowgirls relied on a rotation of nine while Texas had eight players, the Longhorn reserves outscored OSU’s bench 13-6.
Next, the Cowgirls host Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Wildcats stunned No. 10 Baylor 68-59 on Sunday, and Littell said he wouldn’t consider it an upset because of K-State’s talent. The Big 12 schedule doesn’t get easier this week, but in her third season with the Cowgirls, Fields is familiar with the ramped-up level of competition.
“I think we all just have to expect more for ourselves,” Fields said. “The Big 12 is a good conference. We’re going to play a good team every night, so we just gotta go in with the same mentality, to expect more and come out with a win.”
