Dariya Detkovskaya clinched both matches Saturday for the Oklahoma State women’s tennis team, but it happened in two vastly different ways.
Detkovskaya cruised to an easy win over Elys Venture before battling Marta Oliveira in a wild three-set match that involved some controversy. But, in the end, Detkovskaya won in a tiebreaker to help the Cowgirls avoid a loss in their opening day of competition for the spring season.
Her victories helped OSU beat Missouri, 4-0 and 4-3, at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Center. It was a rare doubleheader against the same team, but the Cowgirls earned a pair of wins to kick off the season.
“I think it was a tribute to our team and the competitive spirit of our team,” OSU coach Chris Young said. “No one is going to play their best match the very first day, so it’s all about toughness, and we really were tested mentally in our toughness today.”
Detkovskaya and Oliveira were the last two players on the court Saturday night after OSU’s Alana Wolfberg beat Bronte Murgett in three sets (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Missouri’s Ellie Wright defeated OSU’s Lenka Stara in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 6-0). Those two matches finished around the same time and the match remained tied, 3-3.
Detkovskaya took a 4-2 lead before Oliveira battled back to tie it up at 4-4. Soon after, there was a controversy on a call whether the ball was in or out. The call went Oliveira’s way before the two players battled back and forth until the set was tied 6-6.
In the tiebreaker, Detkovskaya was able to pull away and win it 7-3, clinching the set and match, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).
“Sometimes, I don’t like when the officials get too involved in the match,” Young said. “I think that’s just fair to say. We never want to cheat anyone. We never want to win with bad sportsmanship, and I think that goes both ways. I think there were a lot of close calls and there were opportunities for the official to be involved. … Ultimately, in this second match, it deserved to come down to a third-set tiebreaker. I think both teams competed very hard, and the way it should have been decided was third-set tiebreaker and their coach agreed.”
In the second match, OSU also earned victories from Draginja Vukovic (6-1, 6-1) and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (6-2, 6-0) in singles. That came after Missouri won the doubles point.
The first match of the day wasn’t as close, as OSU jumped out to a lead with the doubles point and never looked back. The No. 3 team of Wolfberg and Daniella Medvedeva dominated, winning 6-0.
The other two teams finished less than a minute apart, so both were able to finish. The No. 2 doubles team of Detkovskaya and Stara won 6-4 just seconds before Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto won 6-4.
Miyamoto was unable to finish her singles contest in the first match of the day. She left with a leg injury.
“A lot of of our girls are making some big jumps in the lineup,” Young said. “This season is going to be a challenge. We have a lot of young kids who are going to be stepping up in the lineup and playing higher than they have before.”
OSU will keep competing at home through late February. The next match is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday against Wyoming.
