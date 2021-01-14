Chris Young is hopeful his Oklahoma State women’s tennis team is able to build off its successful fall season when it begins the spring campaign Saturday.
The Cowgirls will be kicking off their 2021 season with a rare doubleheader against a single opponent. Missouri is coming to Stillwater to play two matches, with the first beginning at noon at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center.
“Sometimes, we’ll play two different teams in one day, but with the state of everything right now, a team like Missouri making the trip here, I think it works out well for both teams to get in as many matches as we can,” said Young, the Cowgirls coach. “… We’ll try to get that second match done before Bedlam basketball starts, so people can get a full day of tennis and Cowboy basketball afterwards.”
Young added that Missouri will be a good challenge for his squad to begin the season.
“I think Missouri is one of the more improved teams in our area,” Young said. “We saw them in the regional championships and they did a great job. We know it’s going to be really tough, and we expect a really big challenge from Missouri.”
Unfortunately for OSU tennis fans, seats will be only available to season ticket holders. No other fans will be allowed inside the Greenwood Tennis Center.
However, fans can watch via online streaming. The link to the live stream can be found at www.okstate.com.
“We wanted to let fans in and we were able to socially distance down to 68 seats,” Young said. “We really went down the list of our donors and supporters who have helped us over the years and season ticket holders, and we made a list. We actually have a waiting list of people who want to get in on the matches, so we’re going to get as many people here as possible. We won’t be having walkups. The thing we didn’t want was someone to decide they want to come to a match and they’re not able to get in. So, we’ll have the live stream available.”
Young did add that the limited seating should be for indoor matches only. He hopes to have more fans who will be spread out for outdoor matches later this season.
Before that, the Cowgirls have an indoor season to play that will be capped with the 2021 ITA Division I National Women's Team Indoor Championship. OSU replaced the University of Washington to host the eight-team event, with the other seven teams earning bids from the regional events.
“It’s really exciting,” Young said. “It’s one of those events that is usually 16 teams and you need 12 indoor courts to host it, but they’ve moved it down to a field of 8, which makes it an even stronger field, but you’re able to host it with six indoor courts. That gave us the chance to do it. It’s a unique situation to be able to host an event we never thought we’d have the chance to host. It’s a good opportunity to have teams here.
“We’re working on some things and we’ll have a few things improved on the indoors. Any time we host one of these events, we’re very fortunate to have donors and supporters step up and help us be able to enhance the facility so we can put on the best show for the teams coming in.”
The Cowgirls will play Saturday in their first match since the Fall Series Championships two months ago. They hosted the event and had a successful three-day event.
They will shake off the rust and hopefully begin the season with two wins over the Tigers. The Cowgirls begin the spring season No. 11 in the ITA Division I preseason rankings.
OSU returns five of its top six players from the fall, with the only loss being Lisa Marie Rioux. She graduated at semester and began her professional career. Rioux played No. 1 singles, but Young said his team is moving on from a player who was a big part of the program from years.
“We were able to play the last tournament of the fall season without her,” Young said. “She was still here, but not sure what her future was going to be when she finished up, so we played that tournament without her and the girls had a lot of success. The girls are confident and we added a really strong player at semester to replace her, so we feel good about it. Obviously, Lisa was a competitor and she did a lot of great things for our program, but hopefully we continue to advance forward with the group that we have now.”
OSU returns Dariya Detkovskaya, Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Ayumi Miyamoto, Alana Wolfberg and Lenka Stara. Ryan Thompson and Lora Boggs will also be back for the Cowgirls.
Although five of those Cowgirls played a lot of singles last year before COVID-19 ended the season mid-March, four of them were freshmen with Thamchaiwat being the elder statesman as just a sophomore.
“We’re returning a lot of players, but we only have one girl on the roster that’s played a full college season,” Young said. “We had so many freshmen last year who didn’t get to finish the spring. They just got their feet wet with only one Big 12 weekend. We have a lot of people returning, but I think we are still a young team, so the expectation is for us to continue to grow and improve each and every match. It will be fun to see how this team develops.”
The young Cowgirls squad gained more experience this fall. With Rioux not playing in the final tournament, Wolfberg moved up a few spots in singles and took over the No. 1 spot. Her improvement is something Young is excited about, along with the growth of the rest of his team.
“I think Alana is probably the one that’s improved the most since last year,” Young said. “She had some really good fall results and will start the season at No. 1 position based on her performance in the fall and winning that last tournament. She was able to win the singles in that top spot there. She’s really improved a lot, but I think we saw a lot of improvement from just about everybody on the roster in the fall. The spring is a little bit different as you’re now competing in the team environment. I think it will be very exciting and interesting to see who steps up in the dual match format.”
OSU will have a new addition this spring. Draginja Vukovic will be coming in and helping the Cowgirls immediately. Vukovic has an ITA junior career-high ranking of No. 49.
“She’s the first Serbian girl we’ve had since (Katarina) Adamovic left,” Young said. “We’ve had good success in that area of Serbia and Montenegro with Kat and Vladi (Babic), so we were able to go back there and get another girl from that part of the world. I think she’s really going to add a lot to the lineup, but it’s hard to know exactly where she fits in.
“I think that’s where these two weekends are about. We’ll see her in action and she how she responds to the dual match play, which is something different than she’s ever participated in before, so we want to be able to give her the opportunity to compete to the best she can.”
The Cowgirls will be competing at home through Feb. 20. Their next match after Saturday will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday when Wyoming comes to town with Arkansas and SMU coming to the Greenwood Tennis Center Jan. 23-24.
