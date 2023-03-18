Naomie Alnatas took the inbounds pass, put her head down and drove toward the basket with 4.6 seconds remaining. And when she got there, a plant, pivot and step-through resulted in a contested look at the rim from less than 10 feet away.
Less than two weeks ago, Oklahoma State women's basketball lived by a lucky roll when Terryn Milton's game-winning jumper against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament hung on the rim for what seemed like an eternity before falling in.
Not this time, though. Not in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Alnatas' shot hit the backboard, caught on the front of the rim and fell to the floor – a heartbreaking sequence that put the punctuation on the eighth-seeded Cowgirls' 62-61 loss to ninth-seeded Miami on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Cowgirls, who led by 17 at halftime, allowed the Hurricanes to complete the fifth-largest comeback in NCAA Tournament history.
OSU (21-12) built that advantage behind a free-flowing offense and lockdown defense. Miami (20-12) controlled the game's early moments, and then Milton, a fifth-year guard, tied the game with her first bucket of the day. That sparked a run for the Cowgirls, who ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run, an emphatic sequence that was capped with a 3-pointer at the buzzer from sophomore guard Anna Gret Asi.
That carried over to the second quarter, too. Just as Miami started to fight its way back into the game, OSU carried an 11-0 run into halftime for a 37-20 lead. It was, again, an emphatic sequence capped with a 3-pointer at the buzzer – this time from junior forward Lior Garzon.
And a flip switched – in the worst of ways for OSU.
After shooting 52 percent from the field in the first half, including 50 percent from beyond the arc, the Cowgirls couldn't get a shot to find the bottom of the net. The Hurricanes started to apply a full-court press, and it led to the Cowgirls committing five turnovers in the third quarter.
Miami outscored OSU 20-7 in that frame, and the Canes effectively erased the 17-point lead that the Cowgirls carried into the break. Shortly after, Miami's Destiny Harden hit a mid-range jumper after another OSU turnover, and that gave the Hurricanes a 45-44 lead with 8 minutes and 52 seconds to play – their first lead since Milton's run-starting layup in the first quarter.
Still, the Cowgirls had their chances to make all of that irrelevant.
Asi, who shoots over 40 percent from deep, hit another one of her patented triples to put the Cowgirls in front 56-55 with 3:22 remaining. Miami responded by scoring on three of its next four possessions. Asi hit another as well, chucking a shot up over the outstretched arm of a defender and banking it in off the glass to make it a 1-point game with five seconds left.
And then Alnatas' last-second shot fell to the ground, and with it went the first year of the Jacie Hoyt era.
But the future is bright in Stillwater. After all, the Cowgirls were picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 by the league's coaches in the preseason polls. Instead, they finished fourth, won 20-plus games for the first time in five seasons and took a rebuilt, transfer-filled roster to the NCAA Tournament.
