OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than 24 hours before meeting college softball’s juggernaut in the Big 12 Conference tournament championship, Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski listened to an audiobook.
A trusted mentor shared it with him, and after one hour and 15 minutes, Gajewski had devoured it all. Then he passed it on to the Cowgirls. The title was bound to entice them: “Read This Book Tonight to Help You Win Tomorrow.”
Those words had prophetic value.
OSU toppled Oklahoma, 4-3, in eight innings Saturday afternoon at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, securing the Big 12 tournament title. The Cowgirls won their conference tournament for the first time since 1995, when the Big Eight had not yet expanded to the Big 12.
After falling to the Sooners in three straight games to end the regular season, second-seeded OSU figured out how to overpower top-seeded OU, preserving a narrow lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“I kind of had a feeling in my bones, going into that, that this was our moment,” winning pitcher Morgan Day said. “And I’m so glad that we pulled through just like I knew we would.”
The Cowgirls (41-12) embodied a key message from Gajewski’s pregame reading.
The audiobook discussed the importance of removing the “mental parking brake,” something he discussed with his team the morning of the title game.
“When I heard that last night, it clicked in my brain,” Gajewski said.
At the end of the season, the Cowgirls had firmly stomped on that brake, sliding on a five-game losing streak as their energy waned.
In the Big 12 tournament, they had no fear to apply the gas and go.
Tenacious baserunning gave OSU an advantage. Cowgirl pitcher Morgan Day led the defense, picking up Most Outstanding Player honors after earning wins against Texas and OU.
And in the top of the eighth against the Sooners, one bases-loaded walk put the Cowgirls in the driver’s seat for a conference tournament victory.
With two outs, OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi stepped up to the plate against Nicole May, the Sooners’ starter who left the circle in the fourth inning but returned to inherit a jam from Hope Trautwein in the eighth. Behind the third baseline, a steady “O-U” chant swelled as the predominantly crimson-clad crowd waited to see if May would retire Naomi to end the frame.
The rivals’ noise couldn’t fluster Naomi. Instead, May missed the strike zone four times in a row, and Naomi knew better than to swing. She drew a walk, sending third baseman Sydney Pennington across home plate to give OSU a 4-3 lead, eliciting hearty cheers from the Cowgirl fans sprinkled among the crimson.
Day, who emerged from the bullpen in the fourth inning to replace OSU starter Kelly Maxwell, stepped into the circle for the bottom of the eighth. Carrying the pressure of keeping a lead intact against a loaded Sooner lineup, Day and the Cowgirl defense held strong.
Naomi scooped up a ground ball and threw Grace Lyons out at first. OSU right fielder Katelynn Carwile tracked Lynnsie Elam’s fly ball in the sun and snagged it for the second out. Alyssa Brito reached first base as Naomi’s near-winning-play turned into a throwing error, but Naomi bounced back, fielding Jana Johns’ grounder for the final out.
“When they hit that to (Naomi), I knew the game was over,” said OSU center fielder Chyenne Factor. “And credit Morgan, she threw a heck of a game.”
Through five innings, Day (11-4) struck out three, gave up no walks and allowed three hits.
“Maybe she’s been our hidden gem,” Gajewski said. “But I don’t think she’s been hidden to us. We’ve known that, so it’s just good to see her out there competing.”
Day surrendered only one run – Jocelyn Alo lofted a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the fifth, creating the tie at 3.
But not even Alo, the NCAA’s all-time home run leader, could break the Cowgirls this time. Without ace pitcher Jordy Bahl – who has been dealing with “arm soreness,” coach Patty Gasso said – the Sooners didn’t dominate as OSU handed them their second loss of the season.
“Even though we didn’t take a game in that (regular-season) series, we knew that they were beatable, and that we were perfectly capable of beating them, beating the No. 1 team in the country,” Day said. “...So having the shot at redemption, I think, was awesome for us as a team and moving into the postseason.”
When OU (49-2) gained momentum, OSU refused to wither. The Sooners jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI single and a run on an error, but the Cowgirls quickly responded in the fourth. Hayley Busby’s single through the left side scored Carwile. Taylor Tuck, the senior catcher from Stillwater, followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to left field, tying the game at 2.
In the fifth, Factor’s bunt single scored Cowgirl speedster Chelsea Alexander, giving OSU the 3-2 lead that Alo erased.
The Sooners had several opportunities to steal the Cowgirls’ spark. Gasso said her team was attempting to be “heroic,” crushing several fly balls that turned into outs instead of home runs.
OSU upset the Sooners without hitting one home run. The Cowgirls used the small-ball approach that has recently fueled them, hitting seven singles and one double.
And they never put on the parking brake.
After powering their way to the conference trophy, the Cowgirls – who entered the tournament standing at seventh in the RPI – are in prime position to host a regional and, potentially, a super regional. The NCAA Tournament selection show is set for 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
“I think we’ve done what we needed to,” Gajewski said. “We played the schedule that we needed to. We played the top teams in the country. We didn’t win all of them, but we know that they know that we’re here, and that we were capable of winning many of those games.
“...I think what this does here, I think it solidifies that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.