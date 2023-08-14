Calle Cox thought she received ball four and was headed to first base. Moments later, she was forced to settle back into the batter’s box, flip her bat behind her head and await the payoff pitch.
Cox, a sophomore catcher on the Stillwater High softball team, was at the plate for a second time that inning. And that pitch before then? It didn’t matter a single bit. She reached first, anyways, after roping a two-run single to shallow center field.
“It really was a ball, but then I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got two strikes, and I am not striking out,” Cox said. “I just tried my best to hit it up the middle.”
Her first-inning efforts were emblematic of the early onslaught the Lady Pioneers used to nab a 20-0, run-rule win over district foe Norman on Monday night in their home opener at Couch Park.
“The last couple of games have been really good for our confidence,” coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “We know, we’re realistic, but there’s nothing better than getting ABs and having some success to help bring a team out of any kind of hitting woes.”
That hasn’t always been the case for Stillwater throughout the first week of the new season.
The Lady Pioneers kicked off their 2023 campaign on Aug. 8 with a 2-1 loss on the road to district opponent Westmoore. That was the beginning of three-straight losses, the second being a 1-0 loss to Chander, the third an 8-0 defeat courtesy of Mannford.
They’ve now responded with four consecutive wins.
“Things have been good,” Cox said. “We just make our adjustment, and it just gets a lot better.”
It didn’t take long for the Lady Pioneers to assert their dominance. Not this time. Sophomore ace Audrina Herber, the 2022 News Press All-Area Softball Player of the Year, made quick work of Norman’s first three batters.
Then Cox stepped up – for the first time – and delivered a triple, a three-base knock that effectively served as the beginning of the end for the Tigers, and the beginning of the Lady Pioneers’ season-best offensive output.
Stillwater batted around, and then some, en route to leading 9-0 at the end of the first inning. Senior shortstop Camryn Westbrook drove in the first of those runs with a successful bunt. Another bunt, this one from sophomore right fielder Madeline Thomas, scored Westbrook.
A pair of walks, including one hit-by-pitch, scored the next couple. Freshman left fielder Jaelynn Willhelm hit a chopper in front of the third baseman, and that led to Cox’s single that made it 6-0.
The scoring spree came to a close after a two-run double from Westbrook and an RBI single from Thomas.
“That was crazy,” Cox said. “It was a lot of fun.”
In an offense full of firepower, Cox provided the biggest boom. Her work didn’t stop in the first inning. She stepped up to the dish, again, in the middle of a seven-run second for Stillwater.
That resulted in a no-doubt home run to deep – deep – left field.
“She’s just starting to see the ball really well,” Linsenmeyer said of Cox, who was originally batting third before being moved to leadoff. “It’s kind of worked out for us. Ever since we made that change, it’s been a pretty positive outcome for us.”
Defensively, the Lady Pioneers didn’t have to worry about much, and that’s largely because, as dominant as they were at the plate, Herber was equally as dominant in the circle.
The sophomore fanned seven of the nine batters she faced before being replaced after three innings. She’s now up to 41 strikeouts on the year, paving the way for her to break a program-record total of 253 that she broke as a freshman.
“She’s done her job every game, like, even the games that we lost,” Linsenmeyer said. “She’s just done her job every game.”
This triumph meant more than the rest of them thus far, though. It wasn’t just another notch in the win column.
Less than 24 hours prior to first pitch, the program’s Facebook page shared that someone had broken into and vandalized the Lady Pioneers’ locker room, a facility they share with the Stillwater baseball team.
It left the coaches, with help of some 20 members from the booster club, picking up trash, cleaning up glass and turning couches upright through most of Sunday.
“It’s just sad,” Linsenmeyer said. “I don’t get it. I don’t get destroying other peoples’ property.”
The Lady Pioneers will be back in action on Thursday for another home matchup with another district foe, Edmond Memorial. It’ll mark the first of two meetings between the two, the latter being in early September.
It might only be the middle of August, but wins like these can pay dividends moving forward. Only if the Lady Pioneers make them.
“I hope it’s a great battle,” Linsenmeyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.