COYLE – Damon Caine is a video game cheat code.
The senior had another big game and piled onto his already high season totals in Coyle’s 58-20 home district victory against Covington-Douglas.
The Bluejackets’ win ensures they will get the No. 2 seed in Class C District 3, which means they will have at least one home playoff game.
Caine showed up in the important game, carrying the ball 47 times for 418 yards and five touchdowns, while also adding a fumble return score to his tally.
Coyle coach Shane Weathers has built his offense around the senior running back, and Caine’s performance demonstrated why.
“That’s the third game where he’s had over 400 yards,” Weathers said. “Damon runs really well, but you have to give it to the linemen. We were blowing up holes, and Damon just kept running harder and harder and harder.”
Rain poured down most of the game, causing a slippery field and ball. Weathers said the conditions benefitted the run-heavy Bluejackets and hurt Covington-Douglas. The Wildcats’ offense is set up through passing the ball, but quarterback Weston Carl and his receivers had a difficult time playing catch in the contest. Carl completed just 14 of his 34 attempts with many of his incompletions being drops.
“I feel bad because they were a good team,” Weathers said. “If it were dry weather, it might’ve been a different type game. Unfortunately, the weather was like this, and we took it right at them.”
The Bluejackets (6-2 overall; 3-1 Class C-3) started the scoring on their first drive, as they drove 51 yards on a six-play drive capped off with a Caine five-yard score to take a quick 8-0 lead.
After a few stalled drives, Caine scored his second touchdown on a 41-yard sprint, boosting Coyle’s lead to 14-0. The Wildcats answered back on a Braden Davis 16-yard touchdown run, but Caine was just getting started.
On the next Bluejacket offensive play, the senior bowled over three Covington-Douglas defenders and raced down the sideline for a 59-yard score to make it a 22-6 Coyle advantage.
The two teams traded touchdowns again late in the first half, and the Bluejackets took a 28-14 lead into the locker room.
The Wildcats got the ball to start the second half, but Caine thwarted their plans of making it a one-score game. He stripped the ball away from Parker Smith and took the fumble back 32 yards to extend Coyle’s lead to 20.
“My coach said we needed to get the momentum coming out of the half,” Caine said. “I just knew we had to make a play, and I pulled it out.”
Covington-Douglas (5-4; 3-2) made another effort to get back into it on a Carl 12-yard pass to James Kroll, but the score with around nine minutes left in the third quarter was the last it would have the rest of the night.
From there, the Damon Caine experience took back over. He punched in two more touchdowns from 10 and 13 yards out to make the Coyle lead 50-20, putting it on the path to victory.
The Coyle backups came in and added another late touchdown, but the result was already decided.
Weathers, Caine and the Bluejackets made a statement to a solid district opponent in the sloppy weather, something they can build off of with the playoffs coming soon.
Weather said the victory and locking up a home playoff game is huge for the team and community.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Weathers said. “It was two C-3 powerhouses going at each other. We were lucky to get this one, and I’m glad we did.”
