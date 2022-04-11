One of Mason Cobb’s recent art projects has a practical use in the weight room.
In the midst of the Oklahoma State football team’s spring practice schedule, junior linebacker Cobb set aside time to customize wooden bench press block boards for strength and conditioning assistant Jamie Blatnick. The plain workout equipment transformed into a representation of Cobb’s background – he burned the Oklahoma State insignia and Polynesian tribal symbols into the wood.
Cobb’s passion for art took root in early childhood, and he carried it with him from his home city of Provo, Utah, to Stillwater.
“I just like creating stuff,” Cobb said. “I like building things, just making something (with) my hands.”
On the field, Cobb is also a builder. With each high-energy tackle drill and every skill he picks up in practice, he’s carving out his role in the Cowboys’ lineup. Coach Mike Gundy said he expects Cobb to provide “quality work” in OSU’s opener against Central Michigan on Sept. 1.
His presence can ease the Cowboys’ transition into a season without standout linebackers Devin Harper and Malcolm Rodriguez, who hope to hear their names called in the NFL Draft.
Waiting behind the veteran duo on the depth chart, Cobb learned about patience and attention to detail.
His artistry requires the same virtues.
“You got to make sure the lines are straight, the colors match,” Cobb said. “It’s the same thing with football – every little detail can change the whole look of a photo, of a picture.”
Because of those intricacies, art and football are time-consuming, he said.
Whether he is dissecting game film or blending paint on a canvas, Cobb has to lock his focus on the task.
His persistence kept him at OSU through two seasons of limited minutes in games. Although he made one start against Tulsa and appeared in every game as a sophomore, he spent most of his time backing up the seasoned linebackers and playing on special teams.
Cobb didn’t need to step into the spotlight immediately. The transfer portal couldn’t entice him. Cobb’s loyalty traces back to his prep football days – he said people tried to persuade him to switch to a better high school, but he stuck with Provo, contributing to a playoff quarterfinals run as a senior.
When he toured OSU, the familylike atmosphere drew him in. Defensive lineman Samuela Tuihalamaka acted as Cobb’s campus host, and Cobb, who grew up with five brothers, quickly connected with his new teammates.
“I didn’t really care about facilities, the area,” Cobb said. “I just cared about the brother bond, the brotherhood here.”
Although Cobb spends time with his teammates off the field, his hobbies give him an independent streak. While many of the Cowboys challenge one another as they play Madden or Call of Duty, Cobb doesn’t take much of an interest in video games. He said along with his artistic pursuits of painting and wood-burning, he likes outdoor activities such as hiking and swimming.
The plains of Stillwater might not match the mountain trails that Utah offers, but Cobb can be an artist anywhere. He said his favorite creation is a mashup of the animated children’s show “Arthur” and the 1990s drama film “Boyz n the Hood” – the painting features the cartoon characters standing on a car in front of a California backdrop.
It’s an unexpected combination. But Cobb’s personality is one of different traits. Junior cornerback Jabbar Muhammad described Cobb as “chill” and “relaxed” off the field. On the field, his intense competitiveness shows. Cobb has developed into a leader, Muhammad said.
“He was hungry,” Muhammad said. “He wanted more reps. He wanted more playing time, and now he’s getting it.”
While Cobb works, he continues to bond with his teammates and coaches. Staff members such as Blatnick, who played on OSU’s 2011 Big 12 Championship team, set an example for him. With the tribal symbols and OSU logo, Cobb’s custom bench press boards are a nod to the people who have given him confidence as he has waited his turn: the family that raised him and the family surrounding him in Stillwater.
“I feel like it helps a lot,” Cobb said. “I’ve always had confidence in myself, especially through high school. My parents instilled that a lot in me, so coming here, it helps to know the guys trust me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.