The packet came in the mail just in time for waterfowl season to start. Now it’s up to me to fill up the envelopes with feathers and mail them back.
It seems like both state and federal agencies are relying more and more on hunters to gather information. They used to have hunter check stations for these purposes, but now it’s a survey filled out here or there that seems to be the norm.
Early in the summer I received a letter from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking if I would participate in a migratory bird harvest survey that sought to collect wing and tail feathers from ducks and geese harvested by hunters. After consideration I agreed to do it. It was really a no-brainer.
To be honest, I had forgotten about it until a large envelope full of envelopes showed up in my mail box the other day. It made me excited to do some duck and goose hunting.
There really isn’t any burden in participating in this survey. All I have to do is collect feathers while I’m cleaning birds and then drop them in the mail the next day. No postage is necessary.
I understand that both state and federal agencies that care for wildlife have limited resources. They need good information, and people that buy licenses and tags are the best people to ask.
It’s no secret that hunters and fishermen are the driving force behind wildlife management and habitat conservation. We contribute the tax dollars and purchase licenses and tags that fund management agencies. We contribute through DU, NWTF, RMEF and much more in charitable ways. We help drive economies in rural areas that often don’t see much opportunity.
More than that, we are the driving force that puts bag limits and harvest plans into action. More than 100,000 deer were harvested by hunters last year. That helped to balance the herd, minimizing issues such as vehicle collisions with deer and occurrence of disease in the herd.
That harvest also put food in the freezer that came from a shared resource and a place other than the grocery store.
I’m always happy to help with gathering information that contributes to a collection of wisdom about the world around us. It’s easier than you think. If you hunt migratory game birds you already participate by filling out the questions required to obtain a HIP permit.
If you bow hunt, you can sign up to be part of the state’s Bowhunter Observation Survey. It’s an easy way to report real-world observations directly to the state.
I’m going to do it all. I have my HIP permit, I’m ready to report observations and also mail the federal government wings and feathers from waterfowl harvested.
The future of wildlife management is going to need those who hunt and fish to contribute more to gathering information. We all need to chip in and help.
Jon Kocan is the Stillwater News Press outdoors writer and a longtime hunter. He can be reached at jkocan19@yahoo.com.
