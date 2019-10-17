Powder – check. Bullets – check. Primers – check. The gun firing when you pull the trigger – hopefully!
The rut is beginning to kick in and that means it’s time for the second major deer hunting season of the year to open.
It’s time to dust off the smoke pole for the opening of muzzleloader season statewide next weekend. The nine-day primitive season is when deer hunting gets serious for me each year, and this year should a good one.
There was a time when muzzleloader season meant a small advantage over bow hunting, but the times have changed and muzzleloaders are capable of being trustworthy at rifle ranges. While it can be a tremendous advantage, loading a muzzleloader remains a process fraught with human error.
No matter how diligent you are, there is always a small amount of doubt about whether a hand-loaded firearm will successfully go off when the trigger is pulled.
It makes for a little added excitement to a season that should be full of bucks ready to completely lose their minds.
The next seven weeks will be a flurry of deer activity as the rut opens up, peaks and then begins to come back down to earth. Right now we sit at the starting line of the frenzy, and one of the best times to tag a mature deer is days away.
I’ve grown extremely fond of muzzleloader season over the years. It has a rhythm that is similar, yet different than gun season.
My wife and I hunt together throughout the week and share each hunt. Once the rifles come out in November we split up and hunt on our own.
One thing we always do is hunt hard and get every minute out of the season we can. Because of that, we’ve been fortunate to harvest some great bucks the last week of October. That’s what hunting boils down to right now is hunting hard, hunting smart and giving yourself a chance.
The best chance you’ve had all year starts next weekend. If you’ve been waiting for your trail cameras to tell you there is a big buck around, you may be too late.
Whether you muzzleloader hunt or plan to bow hunt next week, it’s time to get in the stand and focus on hunting and nothing else. Big deer are on the move.
I know it’s a long range forecast, but the weather looks pretty good for making this year’s muzzleloader hunt one to remember. You can’t complain with highs in the low 60s and lows near 40. I’ll take anything but hot weather.
I’m really excited for muzzleloader season. I’ve got plenty of bullets, primers and black powder. More than anything I’m excited to see the rut kick into full gear and deer hunting hit its peak.
There is nothing like being in a stand or blind for the next several weeks. You never know what a hunt will bring or how a shared moment in the outdoors can make lasting memeories.
The best deer hunting is yet to come, and muzzleloader season is a the perfect time to harvest a mature buck.
Jon Kocan is the Stillwater News Press outdoors writer and a longtime hunter. He can be reached at jkocan19@yahoo.com.
