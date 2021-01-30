Cade Cunningham hadn’t played a game in over two weeks, but the star Oklahoma State freshman returned to his old self late in Saturday’s win in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The top-ranked recruit scored double figures in the final six minutes to help the Cowboys seal the victory. Cunningham posted the final six OSU points, including a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach in the final seconds.
On the final play, Cunningham sealed the win by stealing Arkansas’ half-court pass. He dribbled out the final seconds, clinching the Cowboys’ 81-77 victory.
“I felt good,” Cunningham said. “I think just going out there and having fun hooping was, I mean, that's all I really cared about. And coming out with the win was the cherry on top. It was fun.”
OSU coach Mike Boynton was proud of his team for earning a hard-fought victory in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
“I thought it was a great college basketball game, and I feel better saying that now after a win than having been on the other side,” Boynton said. “Both teams played really hard. There’s a lot of talented, young guys out there making plays on both sides of the floor. And it went like we thought, an exciting game with a lot of points scored and we would have to figure out how we could get one more stop than the other team late, and we were able to do that.
“I’m pleased with how we responded, specifically in the second half as far as taking care of the basketball. Obviously, Kalib Boone’s performance was tremendous. He’s now put three consecutive games together where he’s been very, very productive. And obviously, it didn’t hurt having Cade back.”
Cunningham missed the Cowboys’ past two games due to COVID-19 protocols, but played Saturday even though no one was sure how many minutes he’d see on the court. He played 11 minutes in the first half before playing 18 of 20 minutes in the second half.
He played 31 minutes and scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-23 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
“I thought he played 31 great minutes,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “He hadn’t played in two games and unfortunately, we get him on the night he comes back. And he’s a phenomenal player. We played against like Markelle Fultz when he was the No. 1 pick in the draft. Cunningham is really, really, really, really special.”
Cunningham’s ability to make clutch plays showed up in the final minutes of the game. Arkansas led 69-64 with 5 minutes and 58 seconds left before Cunningham scored a three-point play and a jumper in the next minute.
A few minutes later, Cunningham broke a 75-75 tie with a layup, but the Razorbacks answered with a bucket of their own. Cunningham hit the go-ahead fadeaway jumper with 21 seconds left before grabbing the defensive rebound on the ensuing possession. His two fouls shots followed to seal the victory.
“I don't know, I kind of gravitate to the ball, especially in big moments,” Cunningham said. “I kind of want to assert myself more, and my team, they do a really good job of finding me and making sure I'm in the right spot. All credit to them. They make sure that I'm comfortable and make sure that I'm allowed to do what I do. Coach put me in right position, as well.”
The Cowboys were aided by another big game from sophomore Kalib Boone. He scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his 31 minutes played.
Saturday marked Boone’s third-straight game – and fourth in five games – scoring in double figures. His 12 rebounds were also a career high.
“I feel good,” Boone said. “Honestly, it's more just me doing the stuff that I know I need to do like running to the rim hard, post ups, really just the little things. Being active on defense, when I'm active on defense it brings energy to Cade, Ice (Isaac Likekele), MA (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe) and Bryce (Williams) and everybody. So then that gets me running, and when I run to the rim, I get easy points."
Sophomore Avery Anderson III and freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe also scored in double digits with 13 and 11 points, respectively. They scored eight and nine points in the first half on 7 of 10 shooting.
Honoring Eddie
The late Eddie Sutton, who coached at both OSU and Arkansas, was honored Saturday. Both teams wore warmup shirts with his name on the front.
OSU also unveiled the words “Naismith Hall of Fame” below the Eddie Sutton Court logo in GIA just before the game started.
The contest was also the annual Remember the Ten game honoring the 10 victims of the Jan. 27, 2001, plane crash following an OSU game at Colorado.
“Obviously felt honored we were able to put a Hall of Fame stamp on our court for Coach Sutton,” Boynton said. “It’s a big deal. It should have happened in like 2007 or whenever he stopped coaching on it, but it says 2020 on it and that’s fine. Certainly thankful we were able to play and hopefully put a smile on the faces of the people’s whose families who lost loved ones 20 years ago as we played to Remember the Ten.”
Fort Worth trip up next
OSU will take its two-game winning streak into Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday to resume Big 12 play. The Cowboys will be looking to avenge a 77-76 loss that opened conference play.
TCU forward Kevin Samuel had 18 points in that contest, which matched the combined total for Boone and Moncrieffe. Both Cowboys have scored in double figures the past three games.
“Honestly, we can’t give him as much as we gave up last game we played him, which was like offensive rebounds and easy rolls to the rim and stuff,” Boone said about Samuel. “That first game I didn’t play with energy and I didn’t set a tone for the rest of the bigs. I’ve got to come in and set a tone for M.A., Keylan (Boone) and Bernard (Kouma). I’ve just got to set a tone for the bigs. If I get punked then that gives Samuel motivation against the bigs. We’ve been playing good lately so I’ve just got to step up from last time.”
Wednesday’s game is set for a 8 p.m. start. TCU fell to No. 12 Missouri, 102-98, in overrtime on Saturday.
