Braiton Applegate trotted to the sidelines in frustration.

The Perkins-Tryon sophomore running back’s body language and facial expression practically encapsulated the offensive performance for the Demons.

PTHS generated a lengthy, impressive nine-play drive, 66-yard drive in hopes of erasing what was just a nine-point, two-possession deficit in favor of the Tigers — just to come inches short of the end zone.

Missed opportunities and the inability to cash in on opportune moments plagued Perkins-Tryon (1-1) in a 43-27 loss at home to Cushing (2-0) in another edition of the Highway 33 rivalry.

“We had a lot of costly errors and missed opportunities,” Perkins-Tryon head coach Dawayne Hudson said. “(Berlowitz) is a really good quarterback and he made us pay tonight. Also, anytime you lose a turnover and penalty battle like we did it’s hard to overcome that. It’s hard to offset those types of things and come out on top against a quality team like (Cushing).”

While the inability to capitalize hurt the Demons in Friday night’s loss, the Tigers seized momentum early with a commanding, 15-play drive highlighted by a 26-yard strike from senior quarterback Blaze Berlowitz to wide receiver Camden Crooks. The game-opening touchdown drive featured three lengthy third down conversions. It was a foreshadowing of what was to come on the night offensively for the Cushing offense.

“That (opening drive) really got us going,” Berlowitz said. “I just found him open and (Crooks) broke free, credit to him.”

The Demons quickly answered with a quick, six-play drive, capitalized by an 11-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Tanner Dawes to star wide receiver Cutter Greene to even the score at seven-a-piece.

“Tanner just made a good play,” Hudson said. “He didn’t have a perfect game, but he had some highlights tonight.”

“That opening drive was executed well.”

The Demons entered the night as 21-point underdogs. A failed fourth-down conversion deep in opposing territory on Cushing’s second offensive drive of the game, gave PTHS and its fans a gush of faith to pull off the upset. However, the Demons would end up getting the polar opposite of what they needed, as an eight-yard sack in the end zone for a safety. As a result, the Tigers earned two points, and the ball back.

“We were there, we just needed a couple of plays,” Hudson said. “I think the safety really gave (Cushing) a lot of energy which can’t happen in football.”

Two drives later, a 23-yard touchdown through the air from Berlowitz to wide receiver Lane Yaunt would put Cushing in front by two possessions in the first quarter.

Cushing head coach Rusty Morgan had praised his team’s ability to feed off of momentum.

Two critical defensive stops can generate just that — and it did.

“I thought we capitalized well tonight,” Morgan said. “I’m proud of the way we were in control the entire second half. Capitalizing on opportunities that are presented to you will do that for you.”

The Tigers would go on a time-consuming, 14-play drive, capped off by a nine-yard rushing touchdown from Berlowitz to leave a sour taste in the mouths of Perkins-Tryon players and fans heading into halftime.

“That fourteen-play drive was a punch in the mouth,” Hudson said. “We were there.

Unfortunately football is a game of ebbs and flows, and we had a lot of flows tonight. We just needed a couple of plays to happen and go our way that didn’t.

From then on, the trajectory of the game remained constant.

The Tigers’ no-huddle, heavy passing attack caught the Demons off-guard on a plethora of occasions, resulting in a fine outing for Berlowitz, who passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

Berlowitz remained humble when asked about his performance in Friday night’s win.

However, his teammates weren’t coy about the senior quarterback’s outing.

“I’ve said it before, Blaze (Berlowitz) is the best quarterback in the state,” Crooks said. “I’ll stand by that. He’s awesome.”

Outside of two late scores from the Perkins-Tryon offense, the Tigers held firm command of the contest, en route to a 16-point victory on Friday night.

“We will take the win,” Morgan said. “We’ve got a really good group here in Cushing. We’ve got some stuff to fix, obviously. But any time you can go on the road and win on a Friday night, that needs to be celebrated, regardless of the point differential. We played a good one tonight. Not perfect, but a win is a win.”

Cushing will now shift its focus to Berryhill High School where the Tigers will face the Chiefs next Friday at home in hopes of remaining perfect on the season. Kick off is slated for 7 p.m.

On the contrary, Perkins-Tryon will look to bounce back from Friday night’s loss next Friday against Marlow on the road at 7 p.m.