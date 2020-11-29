It wasn’t easy, but the Cushing High football team won its second road game of the postseason, and is now one win from reaching the Class 4A state championship contest.
On Friday night, the Tigers jumped out to a three-score lead before things got interesting in the second half. They never relinquished the lead as they beat Hilldale, 34-28, on its home field.
“We’ve gone up early the last two weeks on the road, and I think that gives our kids a mindset that we can go score whenever we need to,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “It also lets them know we’re here to compete and go win this football game. Whenever we needed to have plays made, our guys stepped up and made them, and that’s a testament to our senior leadership.”
Cushing led 20-0 in the first half before Hilldale scored its first touchdown. Once it was 27-7, the teams went back and forth, according to Morgan.
He said his team was able to keep moving the ball before Hilldale’s final offensive possession. Hilldale marched down field, but Cushing’s defense stopped a fourth down play at its own 30 to seal the win.
“We did some things to kind of eat some clock, get first downs and keep the chains moving,” Morgan said. “We had some penalties that pushed behind the sticks.”
Cushing will play at Wagoner at 7 p.m. Friday in the 4A semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.