As Ethan Mann turned to watch the ball rocket over his head and into the stands, the Dallas Baptist designated hitter gave it a quick salute.
Goodbye, deficit. And goodbye, Oklahoma State. The home run, Dallas Baptist’s third of the third inning, turned a one-run deficit into a three-run lead in less than five minutes.
It was one of earliest punches the DBU offense landed in an 18-4 win in the elimination game of the Stillwater Regional on Saturday at O'Brate Stadium, marking the third consecutive season the Cowboys have failed to advance from an NCAA Regional, with the past two being contested in Stillwater.
“This tournament, we simply did not have our rhythm, or we weren’t able to put winning baseball together in either game,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “And right now, the disappointment, hurt, embarrassment – all the things that the kids are feeling – is just overwhelmingly strong. Later, there’ll be a lot of moments to be proud of.”
In the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, the Patriots (46-15, 25-5) scored all their 18 runs, a seemingly insurmountable total for a Cowboy team that mustered two hits through the first six innings.
Sophomore Juaron Watts-Brown started the game for the Cowboys (41-20, 15-9). He struck out five of the first 10 batters he faced but ran into trouble in the fourth inning when DBU homered three times. Entering the game, Watts-Brown had surrendered only eight long balls in 78 innings.
“They made an adjustment in the fourth and got some balls on the barrel and got them elevated,” Holliday.
Watts-Brown, a candidate for an early-round MLB draft selection, exited O’Brate to cheers. Senior pitcher Ben Abram relieved Watts-Brown and failed to record an out. It was the second game this season OSU has allowed 15 or more runs, the first since February in a seven-inning affair against Arkansas.
“That one inning was tough,” Holliday said. “We just could not collect an out. Balls were flying in holes, they were hitting it on the barrel, we just could not collect an out. It was one of those innings where literally whatever we went to, tried to do, we could not stop the momentum that they built in that inning.”
Five of the six OSU pitchers who took the mound allowed an earned run. It was the sixth game this season DBU scored 15 or more runs.
“One thing we knew coming into this season, we felt like we had a very deep lineup,” DBU coach Dan Heefner said. “That it was kind of a one through nine, it’s not going to be just top heavy.”
A season for the Cowboys that featured a 12-game win streak, runner-up finish in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament and share of the conference title concluded with an early exit in the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m disappointed how it ended,” Holliday said. “I don’t think anyone will ever be satisfied until you go win the final game, and, obviously, we’re not proud of the nature of the game today.
"But I can’t sit here and be unappreciative or ungrateful for the effort of the ball club and the way they represented us and played for stretched of the season.”
