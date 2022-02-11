Bout at the Ballpark is supposed to be a showcase for wrestling on a grand stage.
With the men’s and women’s national teams wrestling on opposite mats in the middle of Globe Life Field – home of the Texas Rangers – it will be a precursor to the main event: the greatest college wrestling rivalry, Oklahoma State vs. Iowa.
And for Daton Fix, one of the young stars of the sport, he will be in the center of it all.
In mid-January, the Oklahoma State junior announced he was planning to wrestle in both the international dual – as a member of Team USA, he won silver at the World Championships last summer – before leading his Cowboys against the Hawkeyes.
“Wrestling in both duals was something I wanted to do from the start,” Fix said. “In today’s age of wrestling, there’s a lot of ducking, there’s a lot of just not competing at every opportunity you have – and that’s just not me. …
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to represent my university and my country a couple of hours apart. So I’m just excited to go out there and compete and make Oklahoma State and United States proud.”
There has been a change to the original schedule that made it more convenient for Fix to take part in both men’s duals, which were originally supposed to be going on at the same time.
Now, the international duals will precede the college match – with the international competition scheduled for 6 p.m. and the college dual set for 8 p.m.
Fix is slated to start off the international bout around 6:15 p.m., giving him little time before weighing in an hour before the NCAA match. But Fix isn’t concerned about the tight window between wrestling freestyle with Team USA leading into his folkstyle match for Oklahoma State.
“You might say it’s a challenge, but I’m used to wrestling for 30 minutes before I weigh in anyways just to get the last couple of pounds off, so it’s not much of a difference for me,” Fix said. “I think it’d be good for me to get a warm-up match in, getting a blow in, before I even wrestle my main focus of the weekend – which my main focus of the weekend is obviously going to compete against Iowa and winning that match.”
That’s not to say there weren't some reservations about having Fix compete in both duals in the middle of the college wrestling season.
“With wrestling a little tougher guy and I was concerned about weigh-ins and the difference in weight that he would be wrestling against,” Cowboy coach John Smith said. “… They’re weighing in the night before and we’re weighing in an hour before, so that was a little bit of a concern of mine. But for him, was no concern, didn’t worry about it.”
In the Iowa dual, the match that precedes Fix’s rematch, there is uncertainty for the Cowboys on who will be on the mat.
NCAA qualifier Trevor Mastrogiovanni, who suffered an ankle injury at the end of his match in the South Dakota State dual, missed the Missouri dual. His replacement in Columbia, Missouri, two days later was redshirt freshman Alexander Yokubaitis – who was pinned – but Smith said Wednesday that if Mastrogiovanni is unavailable, he would pull the redshirt off true freshman Cooper Birdwell.
Birdwell was a four-time state champion in Montana, where he became just the fourth wrestler in state history to go undefeated in his prep career.
Smith said Birdwell traveled to Missouri, but the short turnaround –Mastrogiovanni being injured Friday and then traveling 12 hours later – made him reconsider throwing Birdwell out right away.
“In the end, it was just for purposes of safety and health,” Smith said. “It wasn’t the right thing to do. With a full week, he’s in good shape. He’s in position to step down if we need him to step in this weekend.”
