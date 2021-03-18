NCAA DIVISION I WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
at St. Louis
Team standings – Iowa 33.5, Penn State 28, Missouri 23.5, N.C. State 21, Oklahoma State 20, Arizona State 19.5, Minnesota 16.5, Michigan 16, Nebraska 14.5, Virginia Tech 14.5.
Oklahoma State results
125 – No. 21 Trevor Mastrogiovanni lost by dec. to No. 12 Michael DeAugustino, Northwestern 4-3; Mastrogiovanni major dec. No. 28 Brandon Kaylor, Oregon State 10-0.
133 – No. 1 Daton Fix major dec. No. 32 Cole Rhone, Bloomsburg 16-3; Fix fall No. 17 Malyke Hines, Lehigh 3:40.
149 – No. 4 Boo Lewallen fall No. 29 Kody Komara, Kent State 1:26; Lewallen tiebreaker 1 dec. No. 20 Josh Heil, Campbell TB-1 7-6.
157 – No. 33 Wyatt Sheets dec. No. 32 Luca Frinzi, Lehigh 8-2; Sheets lost by dec. to No. 1 Ryan Deakin, Northwestern 10-3; Sheets dec. No. 16 Justin McCoy, Virginia 6-2.
165 – No. 10 Travis Wittlake dec. No. 23 Joe Lee, Penn State 8-1; Wittlake lost by dec. to No. 7 Ethan Smith 4-3.
174 – No. 18 Dustin Plott dec. No. 15 Thomas Flitz, Appalachian State 7-5; Plott lost by dec. to No. 2 Demetrius Romero, Utah Valley 11-5.
184 – No. 11 Dakota Geer major dec. No. 22 Devin Kane, North Carolina 10-0; Geer lost by dec. to No. 6 John Poznanski, Rutgers 7-3.
197 – No. 4 AJ Ferrari tech. fall No. 29 Colin McCracken, Kent State 18-2; Ferrari dec. No. 13 Tanner Sloan, South Dakota State 5-0.
285 – No. 29 Austin Harris lost by major dec. to No. 4 Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State 9-0; Harris dec. No. 20 Quinn Miller, Virginia 8-2.
Friday’s schedule
Championship Quarterfinals
133 – No. 1 Daton Fix vs. No. 8 Chris Cannon, Northwestern
149 – No. 4 Boo Lewallen vs. No. 12 Max Murin, Iowa
197 – No. 4 AJ Ferrari vs. No. 5 Jacob Warner, Iowa
Consolations
125 – No. 21 Trevor Mastrogiovanni vs. No. 11 Dylan Ragusin, Michigan
157 – No. 33 Wyatt Sheets vs. No. 18 Cade DeVos, South Dakota State
165 – No. 10 Travis Wittlake vs. No. 25 Jake Tucker, Michigan State
174 – No. 18 Dustin Plott vs. No. 16 Clay Lautt, North Carolina
184 – No. 11 Dakota Geer vs. No. 21 Dominic Ducharme, Cal State-Berkley
285 – No. 29 Austin Harris vs. No. 3 Stencel, Central Michigan
