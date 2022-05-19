TULSA – Sand was the talk of the PGA Championship following the first round at Southern Hills.
Tiger Woods said it was “a lot faster.” Robert MacIntyre called the bunkers “stoney.”
The underlying consensus was the bunkers in Tulsa weren’t anything like the PGA Tour professionals see at other courses.
“Some of those bunker shots that are generally pretty easy or guaranteed up-and-downs definitely is not the case this week,” said Justin Thomas, who finished at 3-under (two strokes off the leader Rory McIlroy).
Unless you hit the perfect shot, as a pair of Oklahoma State golfers managed throughout their round in the afternoon session.
Talor Gooch holed out from a greenside bunker on No. 16 to save par – with the ball landing straight into the hole off his club with no bounce or roll. After what looked like a trick shot, Gooch gave a bow to the gallery before stepping out of the bunker.
“It's like my caddie (Mal Baker) said, he's like, ‘You deserved a little something there because we hit too good of a second shot to end up where we ended,’” Gooch said. “But that's golf, and that's why they don't paint pictures on the scorecard.”
Gooch spent a lot of time in those bunkers in the days leading up to his highlight shot Thursday.
With bunkers being the main hazards around Southern Hills, the former Cowboy spent most of his three practices rounds getting a feel for the ways the bunkers might play around the course.
“That's why it's nice to have three days on a major week, because it doesn't just take an afternoon to get comfortable on such a change,” Gooch said. “Each day almost on every hole I spent a little bit of time hitting some bunker shots and a handful of holes here and there hitting some fairway bunker shots, too.
“Yeah, you can't get enough time to get really, really comfortable because it's just so different than what we're used to. But we have three days, and you've just got to try to do your best.”
With the bunker save, Gooch managed to finish his first day at his “home” major – as the lone Oklahoma native – with a 1-under 69 that has him tied for 16th after Day 1.
Rickie Fowler finished two shots behind Gooch thanks to a bunker shot of his own.
Fowler’s first birdie of the day came through the bunker, as well.
Sending his tee shot on No. 7 into the rough down the right side of the fairway, his second shot ended up in the greenside bunker on the front left – with a pin placement on the front right of the green.
His shot out of the sand rolled across the green and into the hole, garnering him a fist bump from Harold Varner III in his grouping.
“You have to rely on short game a lot,” Fowler said to a pool reporter. “I don't care how good you hit it, you're going to end up missing fairways and greens, and so the short game and putter luckily helped me a little bit today. I didn't make many putts when I actually did hit greens, but I didn't hit quite that many greens.”
While it was a bit of a scramble for Fowler, Viktor Hovland had a relatively clean scorecard.
Starting on the back nine, the No. 6-ranked golfer in the World Golf Rankings had nothing but pars. He finally carded his first birdie on No. 2, but that was erased two holes later thanks to an errant tee shot that ended up in a fairway hazard, forcing him to take a drop.
But that was it for the Norwegian, who capped off his first round at even-par.
“I would have liked to have made a couple more birdie putts,” Hovland said. “Certainly I had a few good looks that I didn't take advantage of, but felt like I did a lot of good stuff today.
“I think my game is going in the right direction, so hopefully I can kind of play more along the same lines as I did today and just kind of make a couple of key putts.”
Fellow Scandinavian Cowboy Alex Noren matched Hovland with a round of 70, though his round was a little more up and down. The Swedish golfer carded three bogeys and three birdies in his 18 holes.
But it wasn’t as up and down as Matthew Wolff.
The former NCAA national champion shot a 6-over 76 – which has him tied for 122nd out of 156 golfers – due six bogeys and a double bogey before he finally carded back-to-back birdies on Nos. 6 and 7 after starting the day on the back nine.
