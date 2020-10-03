The Morrison High fast-pitch softball team took care of business Friday afternoon in its regional championship.
Morrison beat Vanoss 7-0 less than 24 hours after an 8-0 win over Vanoss. The victory clinched a spot in the Class A state tournament for the No. 2-ranked team that is ranked No. 2, despite one fewer loss than top-ranked Binger-Oney.
“We played really well again,” Morrison coach JT Freeman said. “The girls had a really good effort. We pitched it well, we played good defense and we had timely hitting.”
Morrison (31-2) won all three of its regional games by a combined score of 27-0. The Lady Wildcats have won 19-straight games since falling to Class 6A’s Edmond Memorial at the Perry Tournament.
On Friday, they were able to take an early lead and tack on more runs throughout the contest. The Morrison defense and pitcher Hally Vaughn also kept Vanoss off the scoreboard for the second-straight game.
“Hally Vaughn hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first,” Freeman said. “It was 1-0 going into the fourth and we added three more runs. It was nice for Hally. Confidence goes both ways – at the plate and in the circle.”
The Lady Wildcats celebrated with a dogpile. It was an improved one from last year’s regional and the state one, which was delayed after Freeman faked his players out by telling them a mercy-rule wasn’t active at state, when in fact it was and Morrison won by that rule.
“I told them it was a little better than last year’s regional dogpile,” Freeman said. “It was a little awkward last year. They were definitely fired up.”
Morrison will now await the release of the state tournament bracket. The Class A tournament will be played at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
