Perry didn’t cross its own 40-yard-line in the first half.
The offense struggled – accumulating 138 total yards – but that’s not why. It didn’t need to go on long drives because of the team’s defense and special teams luck – propelling the Maroons to a 25-0 victory over Mannford.
Perry started its first five possessions at the opposing 16-yard-line, the opposing 31-yard-line, the opposing 37-yard line, its own 49-yard line and its own 42-yard-line.
An unforced fumble and 20 average punt yards gave the Maroons ideal field positions.
Yet, they only had one first down and six points in the first half from a Bronson Bouher 37-yard scramble.
But before the teams went into the locker room, Mannford drove the ball 92 yards down the field and needed three more to at least tie the game. Perry’s defense stymied the ensuing play – along with any potential momentum – leaving Mannford deflated.
“That was a huge stop,” coach Travis Cole said. “We gave up a big play, had some penalties and I was super proud of the way our guys stepped up and played.”
The offensive woes continued in the second half as the Maroons switched between quarterbacks Jaxson Cunningham and Brouher every two series. Cunningham went 3-for-8 and Bouher went 2 for 5 as they combined for 90 passing yards.
Cunningham made the biggest throw of the night of 28 yards to Whelan Carson – only for Bouher to one-up him with a 52-yard completion to the same receiver.
Cole said having two quarterbacks in a tight race for the QB1 job is a “good problem to have.”
“I saw good things out of both and saw things that both need to work on,” Cole said. “I was hoping to have a better grasp, but I don’t know right now. We’re just going to wait and see.”
Cole described the linebacker tandem of Carson and Treg Bowman as the heart of the team, and they combined for four takeaways.
Carson made an interception. Bowman followed it up with a pick-six. Carson made his way into the end zone with a pick-six of his own, and then forced a fumble in the red zone.
“Those are going to be guys we rely on all year,” Cole said. “They’re cornerstones of our program and a big part of our defense. They’re leaders on the football team and both voted as captains. They’re smart football players and come to work every day.”
Perry travels to Luther on Sept. 1.
