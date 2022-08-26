Cameron Johnson could sense what was about to happen.
Late in the first quarter, he had a suspicion that Greenwood High quarterback Hunter Houston would throw the ball in his direction, and Johnson was ready to foil his opponent’s plan.
After inconspicuously waiting in the right location, senior linebacker Johnson leapt and secured the football with one hand, putting Stillwater High in prime position for a touchdown. The Pioneers’ disruptive defensive plays gave them a quick advantage as they rolled past Arkansas powerhouse Greenwood, 41-27, on Friday night in their season opener at Pioneer Stadium.
“I knew we were gonna do good, we were gonna set the tone,” Johnson said. “... We just have to play mean all the time.”
Johnson’s interception was the second of the night. On Greenwood’s opening drive, sophomore defensive back Tan Booth picked off Houston near Stillwater’s 20-yardline and returned it for 31 yards. The Pioneer offense capitalized on the opportunity, capping the ensuing drive with senior running back Noah Roberts’ 36-yard touchdown.
Johnson’s takeaway also led to points. He snagged the football at Greenwood’s 19-yardline and carried it to the 10, rewarding the offense with a short path to the goal line. Again, Roberts delivered for the Pioneers (1-0), punching into the end zone on a 4-yard rush as Stillwater extended its lead to 14-0.
The Bulldogs didn’t back down, ending the game with four touchdowns, but Stillwater’s defense maintained control with a smothering presence in the backfield and agile plays to rip away the visiting team’s momentum. In the fourth quarter, senior safety Julius Talley sealed the victory with an interception, Stillwater’s third of the game.
Although the Pioneer defense had the final advantage, Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard gave the Bulldogs credit for the ways their offense challenged his squad.
“That’s one of the best offenses we’ll see this year,” Barnard said. “They’re so good on the perimeter, block so well, get the ball out so quick – it’s just really, really hard to defend. Our guys just stuck with it. They played really hard, and we kind of harassed the quarterback early in the game and caused him some trouble there, and then (at) the end, it’s almost like, just hold on.”
Throughout the first half, Stillwater’s offense complemented the defense, wasting no time rolling toward the end zone. Senior quarterback Gage Gundy had an immaculate first half, going 6 for 6 with 144 passing yards while adding two rushing touchdowns.
“All these plays we ran this game, we’d just done really good in practice,” Gundy said. “We’ve been working them the past three weeks, and they turned out to work good, and we got open and made a good throw, good catch.”
Gundy finished with 200 passing yards for one touchdown and no interceptions. Although the Pioneers had an active offense, Gundy said he strives for his team to work on second-half momentum as the season progresses. The second half started slowly for both teams, but they picked up the pace, trading touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.
As minutes drained from the clock in the fourth quarter, Roberts continued to provide bursts of energy. With speed and elusiveness, he powered the Pioneers' run game, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson also contributed, adding 30 yards and one touchdown on three carries.
With highlights on offense and defense, Johnson had plenty to celebrate. His 9-yard rush was the first touchdown of his varsity career, and he treasured the chance to prove his versatility.
“I was like, ‘I got to get this for my team,’” Johnson said. “I got to show people I can run the ball a little bit, too.”
