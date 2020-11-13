PERKINS – If Austin Mages played his final game Friday at McIlvain Field, the Perkins-Tryon senior quarterback gave his hometown fans quite a show.
Mages – along with fellow seniors Kenny Bell and Teegan Shepard – put up a lot of yards and touchdowns as the Demons rolled to an easy victory. They beat Pauls Valley, 56-7, in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“We played really well,” P-T coach Bruce Williams said. “We played as well as we’ve played all year. We’re hitting our stride at what we thought was the right time, but apparently it’s going to get cut short.”
P-T is scheduled to play at Kingston in the second round of the playoffs. However, the Demons’ season is likely over.
Williams said he was told the district would be going to virtual learning beginning next week due to high number of COVID-19 cases in Payne County, which would cancel all activities, including the football season. He let his players know at about 3 p.m. – just hours before kickoff.
“We told them as soon as we found out the decision,” Williams said. “So, they knew that this would be it. I wanted them to have the chance to mentally process it before playing. I didn’t want to pull the carpet out from under their feet after the game was over. I didn’t want to do that. I wanted them to know full well going into it that this would probably be it.”
Before the Demons’ season ended, they played one of the best games of the season. They outgained Pauls Valley 498-147 yards in a game dominated by the home squad.
Through the air, Mages completed 6 of 7 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. His main target was Shepard, who caught four passes for 183 yards. Mages’ final touchdown pass of the contest was a 48-yard strike to junior Gannon McCutcheon on a Hail Mary throw at the end of the first half. It was also his final throw of the game.
On the ground, Bell led the Demons with 16 carries for 123 yards. Mages added 118 yards on 13 carries, but his total might have been higher if not for a couple bad snaps that resulted in a couple carries for loss of yards. The Demons had to replace several offensive linemen, who were quarantined, including their starting center.
“They had great nights,” Williams said. “They made plays. We expect them to do that, and they came through. They played really well.”
The Demons took a 42-7 lead into halftime.
The lone PV touchdown came on the team’s second drive, which went 53 yards in five plays. Landin Weilenman scored on a 32-yard scamper. Weilenman finished with 78 of the team’s 147 yards.
P-T allowed only three first downs in the second half, while also recovering two fumbles.
“They returned the kick to midfield and gave them great field position,” Williams said. “They had one big play off that. With that type of offense, it’s hard to keep them contained every play. I thought we played really well defensively.”
