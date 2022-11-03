Sitting room was exclusive, and emotions were high.
At least, on one sideline.
A pop sounded off from the field at Demon Stadium, as black and white haze filtered out of a secluded bunch of smoke cannons and eventually covered the view of the scenic Cimarron Trails Golf Course in the background of the visitors' stands. A heavy flood of cheers erupted from the Demon faithful as the seniors of the Perkins-Tryon (8-2) football team walked toward midfield as their names were called, one-by-one. The sounds of their names being spoken by the public address announcer echoed throughout the stadium, as the claps from the surplus of Demon fans greeted them as they were greeted by their coaches and fellow teammates, honoring them for their time with the program.
Tears rolled down the eyes of multiple parents and siblings of the senior student athletes as they stood alongside their sons, covering the silver PT logo at midfield of Demon Stadium. It was an emotional evening to set up what would in the end be a dominant 56-6 win for Perkins-Tryon over Mannford (1-9).
In the minds of the Demon seniors, the itinerary was simple – go out, dominate, end the regular season with a win, and carry momentum into postseason play. Nothing was going to tarnish the vibe of their senior night.
“It was a big night and we understood the assignment,” PT head coach Dawayne Hudson said. “We owed it to our seniors. We have a special group here this year. They’ve put a lot of time and effort into this program, and we owed it to them tonight.”
From the first snap of the game to the last whistle from the officials signifying the finalization of action, they stood tall and took what was theirs.
The opening kick was the beginning of a stupendous onslaught. The Demons controlled every aspect of Friday night’s contest when they recovered an onside kick to set up their first drive of the game. It was gutsy, however, Hudson’s feel for the discrepancy in talent was a centerpiece for the bullish call.
“It was something that myself and our staff felt good about all week in practice,” Hudson said. “I knew we were the better team, but I wanted us to capitalize. That’s something that at times this year we’ve struggled with. So, we wanted to jump out to an early start and not let them really gain any grasp of momentum in the game. We knew, really, all week, that if we kicked off first that that’s how we were gonna start the game.”
With the onside kick recovery, Perkins-Tryon began its first drive of the game at the Mannford 49-yard line. A quick, six-play opening drive ended in a forward pitch from quarterback Tanner Dawes to senior wide receiver Dax Edwards on a jet sweep to put the Demons on the board first.
That drive alone gifted the Demons a lead that they wouldn’t come remotely close to giving back.
A lengthy opening drive for Mannford stalled the Demon offense to two drives and just a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. However, the defensive unit prevailed, forcing a punt across midfield, and setting up the offense for an explosive second quarter.
PT scored 42 second-quarter points. The offense ran just 10 plays and tallied six touchdowns, with its final four trips across the end zone coming in as many plays to take a 49-0 lead heading into halftime.
While an eventual offensive eruption felt almost inevitable, the defensive unit was donned as a footnote for the offensive success. The Pirates garnered just 42 yards of total offense in the first half of play and didn’t break 100 yards until midway through the fourth quarter.
“We definitely gave the offense a massive cushion to run with,” said Cutter Greene who plays both sides of the ball for the Demons. “Obviously, the coaches did a good job of preparing us throughout the whole week. But it’s on us to execute, and we did that tonight. We kept making them punt and when we taste success, we feed off of it as a (defensive) unit. I think the score showed that tonight.”
Mannford’s lone score of the night didn’t come until midway through the fourth quarter when Pirate running back Joshua Spurgeon took the ball around the left side on a speed option into the end zone.
“Our defense had our back tonight,” Dawes said. “Their performance was fun to watch tonight. It’s good to know that your defense has your back and it allows (the offense) to go out there with little to no weight on our backs. We can just go out there and do our thing like we did tonight.”
A running clock, and a surplus of substitutions held the offense at bay in the second half. However, the damage had already been done. Enough damage to give the Demons a drastic shot of momentum, riding a five-game win streak heading into postseason play.
