PERKINS – Perkins-Tyron pummeled its opponent, earning its first home playoff game under Bruce Williams in three years.
The fourth-ranked Demons defeated Sulphur 35-6 in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday at McIlvain Stadium.
P-T (9-1, 6-1) entered the postseason coming off of four straight wins, including a 49-0 shutout on the road against Mount St. Mary to cap off the season.
The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-2) ended their regular season with two straight wins against Douglass and Pauls Valley.
Sulphur won the opening toss and elected to receive. They marched down the field fairly quickly but were stopped in their tracks after a failing to convert on fourth and 18.
After two straight first downs, Ayron Lawson ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run, planting a nifty spin move on a defender in the open field to give the Demons an early 7-0 lead.
Sulphur got the ball back and made it all the way down to the one-yard line. This time they scored as Reese Ratchford tossed a pass in the center of the endzone to the the Bulldogs’ leading receiver Price Daube, but the extra point was blocked by Gannon McCutchen, leaving the score at 7-6.
The Demons pulled off some trickery on their next drive as Lawson threw a halfback pass to Teegan Shepard for a 16-yard touchdown.
Perkins-Tryon head coach Bruce Williams joked about the play call after the game.
“That’s the only play I contributed to the game plan this week,” Williams said. “I told the coaches, if we find an opportunity to run it, I think we’ll score.”
On the ensuing kickoff, McCutchen made his presence felt again, recovering a fumble to give Perkins-Tryon the ball back.
They moved the ball well on a flurry of quarterback read plays until they found themselves deep in Bulldog territory. On fourth and inches on the goal line, Austin Mages punched it in on a quarterback draw play to put them up 21-6 just before halftime.
The Demons received the ball to start the second half and looked to keep their foot on the gas, but the Bulldogs held them to a fourth down deep in their own side of the field.
After the first punt of the game for either team, Sulphur looked to break out on offense for the first time since the first quarter. They ran the ball well enough to secure two first downs, but McCutchen intercepted a pass on fourth down, giving him one interception, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick on the night.
The Demons slowly moved the ball down the field, running time off of the clock as the game moved into the fourth quarter. They made it to the 11-yard line, but failed to convert on fourth down after burning seven minutes of game time.
However, the Bulldogs fumbled the ball during a sack on their next drive and Alton Allen recovered it inside the five-yard line. On the next play, Austin Mages walked it in from two yards out, extending the Demons’ lead to 28-6.
Sulphur tried to pass the ball on their next drive, but they went three-and-out after three-straight incompletions.
Perkins-Tryon went into its next drive hoping to run the clock down by running the ball heavily, and it worked. The Bulldogs continued to be unable to stop the rushing attack as the Demons ripped off run after run, marching down the field. Mages punched it in again from two yards out after running seven minutes off the clock.
Sulphur received the ball with 28 seconds left in the game, but were unable to do anything with it as the Demons sealed the 35-6 victory.
Coach Williams didn’t go into the game with the mindset to dominate the play clock and keep Sulphur off the field, but he was pleased with how his team’s offensive pacing turned out.
“When you run the ball and you have success, it takes time off the clock,” Williams said. “Sulphur didn’t have any possessions tonight just because we had such ball control. It’s not something we emphasize or practice, we just line up and run it.”
Perkins-Tryon will go on the road to take on Verdigris in the second round of the playoffs next Friday.
