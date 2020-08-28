Two of three Zero Week games in the News Press coverage area will be happening tonight.
Perkins-Tryon High was scheduled to play at Chisholm tonight, but the game was postponed earlier in the week. It was moved to Sept. 18, which was an open date for both teams.
“Coach (Joey) Reinart had texted me and said they had a few guys had to quarantine because one of the students tested positive for COVID,” P-T coach Bruce Williams said. “I didn’t think a whole lot about it and then the next morning he texted me and that student’s sister tested positive and we’re shutting our school down for the next three days, and we won’t be able to practice so we’re going to have to postpone.
“Postponing is actually him and I had had on the table last week when we were talking about moving our game from Chisholm to Perkins. We will keep it at Chisholm and play three weeks later. We both had Zero Week scheduled and we’re both off Week 3. It wasn’t completely out of the blue for him and I.”
Williams took the change in plans with a positive attitude. Instead of having to cancel the team’s first game, he is just able to push it back three weeks because both schools had the same bye week.
He also said that option won’t be available later in the season if a similar situation would arise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re fortunate now we have an option to play the game,” Williams said. “If it is a game down the road, you’re looking at it getting canceled because there are no open windows for games moving forward.”
The Demons played in a scrimmage last week, but will be off this week. On Wednesday, they held a two-hour intrasquad scrimmage that was competitive.
Now, they will turn their attention to next week’s season opener. P-T will host Tecumseh at 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
“We kind of let them let off some steam,” Williams said. “It was pretty high energy practice. Moving forward, we’ll be light (Thursday) and our coaches are going to meet and start preparing for Tecumseh.
“Our motto has been control the controlables and that’s all we can do. Some stuff is out of our control. We are trying to focus on what we can control. If you start focusing on that other stuff, you stay in a bad mood all the time.”
Black Bears to host 2A Washington
When Pawnee opens the season at 7 tonight, it will have a tough test in front of it on its home field. The Class A Black Bears host Class 2A Washington in a battle of one-loss teams from a year ago.
Pawnee went 13-1 a year ago, losing in the state semifinals. Washington went 12-1, losing in the state quarterfinals to eventual state champ Metro Christian.
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates from the game.
Perry to battle Pawhuska
Brody Harbour will debut as the Perry High quarterback against one of the state’s best signal callers. Pawhuska’s Bryce Drummond is already committed to North Texas.
Drummond is coming off a junior campaign where he threw for 3,347 yards and 35 touchdowns, while running for 851 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies. They went 11-2 a year ago.
Harbour is replacing arguably Perry’s best quarterback in school history in Mason Drake. Perry coach Travis Cole is confident in Harbour and the Maroons’ squad this fall.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. in Perry.
Follow Sam Henderson on Twitter @samhenderson44 for updates from the game.
