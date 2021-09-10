Beck Smith thought he had just turned the game around.
Midway through the second quarter, the Perkins-Tryon Demons sophomore defensive back caught a kickoff on his own 10-yard line, shifted his weight, and saw something rarely seen on a football field.
“I saw a hole open big enough for a bus to go through,” Smith said. “I thought I was going to turn the game around, but sometimes stuff happens.”
Beck credited his blockers with opening the hole along the right sideline he exploited for his 90-yard touchdown return that pulled the Demons (2-1) to within a touchdown of the Cushing Tigers (3-0). Although Beck’s return gave his sideline a shot of energy, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Tigers, who defeated the Demons 48-14 Friday night.
PT coach Dawayne Hudson pointed to mistakes his team made it hadn’t made in its previous two games, which the Demons won by a combined 76 points. He also credited the Tigers’ defense.
“(Cushing) did a good job against our run and a good job of keeping us out of rhythm, we could never find a rhythm all night,” Hudson said.
Beck, who finished the game with 132 return yards and three receptions for 11 yards, said he also felt as if the Demons never completely settled in.
“We came out here a little shell shocked,” Beck said. “The adrenaline got to us and instead of dealing with it the right way, we dealt with it the wrong way and it came out 48-14.”
PT senior quarterback Gunnar Thrash finished 13-28 for 125 yards with an interception and late touchdown pass to sophomore wideout Cutter Greene.
Although each of his three scoreboards have been lopsided, Hudson has still learned things about his team in the early stages of the season.
“The first three games are games for us to measure where we’re at as a team and make adjustments,” Hudson said. “The good thing about playing week zero is we got next week to fine tune some stuff and get back at it.”
The Demons travel to Anadarko on Sept. 24 to begin district play.
